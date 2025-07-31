Fence Expert Corin Clark Explains What People Misunderstand About Residential Installation In Hellonation Magazine

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHARLESTON, S.C., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What should homeowners in Charleston know before installing a residential fence? According to Corin Clark, president and co-owner of Trident Fence and Ironworks, LLC, many property owners make decisions based on surface-level assumptions rather than long-term outcomes. In an expert feature published by HelloNation , Clark outlines how overlooking materials, airflow, regulations, and soil conditions can lead to premature fence failure, unnecessary expenses, or zoning conflicts-especially in Charleston's unique climate and regulatory environment.

Clark explains that choosing a fence solely based on price or appearance often leads to problems. For instance, while pressure-treated wood may seem like a bargain, it can warp or crack without sealing. Similarly, low-quality vinyl may not withstand coastal exposure. Clark emphasizes the importance of selecting high-grade, professionally installed materials suited to Charleston's conditions. She also clarifies that opting for full privacy fences isn't always the best approach, as they can restrict airflow and light. Alternatives like semi-private or picket styles can offer a better combination of function and curb appeal.

In Charleston, local zoning rules, flood zone guidelines, and historic district regulations also play a key role in residential fence installation. Clark stresses that failing to secure proper permits or understand neighborhood rules can result in costly setbacks. Additionally, she highlights how coastal soil conditions demand precise measurement and preparation to ensure fence longevity.

For homeowners seeking to avoid common pitfalls and make smart choices about fence materials and design, Clark offers detailed guidance in the HelloNation feature, What Most People Get Wrong About Residential Fencing .

