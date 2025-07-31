Campine's Agile Navigation Through The Trade War Effects
Campine NV, metals recycling and specialty chemicals company from Beerse, Belgium and listed on Euronext Brussels, navigates in an agile way through the different effects of trade wars.
Following the U.S. administration's announcement on April 2nd, 2025, of new import tariffs for European products, Campine received official confirmation that its antimony trioxide (ATO) is exempt from these duties. This contrasts sharply with the 15% tariffs now applied to most other European exports under the recently announced EU–U.S. trade agreement. This exemption allows Campine to continue serving U.S. customers without disruption or pricing disadvantage, at a time when some Asian competitors are faced with newly imposed trade barriers.
“We have added 50% additional ATO production capacity at our Belgian facility to support ongoing demand worldwide,” said Hans Vercammen, Division Director Specialty Chemicals.“This brings our yearly ATO output potential to about 18.000 tons.” he concludes.
“Campine sources antimony metal from a diversified range of suppliers across the globe” says CEO De Vos,“as more non-Chinese sources have now expanded capacities, the availability of the metal has substantially improved in recent weeks, which has stabilised prices around 60.000 USD/ton. There still remains a shortage of ATO on the global market, despite weaker demands, as some customers are trying to use less or substitute the ATO temporarily or partially with alternative products.
Campine became the world largest supplier of Antimony trioxide after the Chinese government issued restrictions for export of antimony and its derivates in September 2024.
