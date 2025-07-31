Sherry Lou Canino Selected For Top Holistic Trauma Healer By IAOTP

Sherry Lou Canino will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sherry Lou Canino, Holistic Trauma Healer Specialist in Narcissistic Abuse at SoulfullyWildHealing, was recently selected as Top Holistic Trauma Healer of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements./award-galaWith more than a decade of experience in her industries, Ms. Canino has clearly established herself as an expert in her field. As a results driven leader, Ms. Canino is the owner of SoulfullyWildHealing, where she serves as a holistic trauma healer. Her specialty is working with people who have been raised by a narcissistic parent or been in narcissistic abusive relationships as well as other traumas. She has worked in group settings and has specialized in art therapy with those who have eating disorders. She also serves her clients working remotely via zoom or other online platform as well as traveling or in person locally. In addition, she is open to setting up - running and working in retreat settings. With a background in mental health counseling, trauma therapy, and life coaching, Ms. Canino uses methods that are grounded in the latest mental health practices, ensuring that every aspect of the clients' well-being is nurtured towards recovery and empowerment. Her practices use unique and out of the box modalities that many coaches and healers are not using which sets her apart from other coaches. Integrating art therapy, mindful instead of "mindless" journaling specifically targeting areas that are necessary for mindset changes which guaranteed results as well as energy work that empowers her clients and allows them to be in control of their own prosperity and allows them to start living a life of abundance.Ms. Canino authored two books. The Silent Abuse is a moving account that opens up about her life growing up in a family deeply affected by narcissistic abuse and how to start healing and finding a way to break free from these harmful patterns. Her second book, Reclaiming Your Life, is a powerful guide for survivors of narcissistic abuse, focusing on the journey from survival to thriving. The book offers a compassionate, practical approach to healing, addressing the unique. psychological impacts of emotional and narcissistic abuse. Through personal stories, expert insights, and step-by-step exercises, Canino helps readers navigate their recovery process by offering strategies for rebuilding self-worth, trust, boundaries, and identity.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to holistic health, mental health counseling, trauma therapy, art therapy, holistic life coaching and career development coaching.Prior to her careers, Ms. Canino earned her Associate's degree in Accounting with a minor in Psychology from LeMoyne College.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Canino has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized nationally and internationally. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas for her award of Top Holistic Trauma Healer of the Year.Looking back, Ms. Canino attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic and mentors she had along the way. When she is not working, she enjoys spending time with her son and riding her horses. For the future she hopes to continue healing her clients and to inspire others to get involved in the field.For more information please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit:

Stephanie Cirami

IAOTP

+1 212-634-4427

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.