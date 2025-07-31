Chelsea Madison New York And YUG By Tanvi Group Redefine Modern Horology At IIJS Premiere 2025

C-suite leaders from Chelsea Madison New York and Tanvi Group at the unveiling of their groundbreaking timepiece collaboration.

Chelsea Madison New York & YUG by Tanvi Group debut sculptural, trend-forward timepieces redefining modern luxury at IIJS Premiere 2025.

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The ongoing collaboration between Chelsea Madison New York and YUG by Tanvi Group reached a bold new peak at IIJS Premiere 2025, where the brands launched an innovative collection of timepieces that reimagine the modern statement watch.This year's launch presented a striking evolution in form, material, and concept, built on a foundation of intensive global research and deep technical innovation. The new Chelsea Madison New York x YUG collection introduced novel materials, unexpected color combinations, and refined, sculptural watch profiles, showcasing a fresh vision of contemporary watch design.“We're not just designing watches - we're designing expressions,” said Darshan Kothari, CEO of Chelsea Madison.“This collection is the outcome of significant R&D, global trend research, and a shared obsession with craftsmanship and innovation.”YUG by Tanvi Group contributed both a distinct design philosophy and advanced gold manufacturing technology, enabling the creation of lightweight structures, intricate detailing, and technically demanding forms rarely seen in the watch space. Their expertise helped realize the collection's most complex and refined pieces, elevating the technical and visual standards of the line.Key highlights from the new collection include:.Next-generation statement watches featuring sculptural contours and hybrid-material cases.Color-forward dials and finishes inspired by contemporary tones.Precision-engineered limited editions with layered construction and elevated gold detailingThe collection received an enthusiastic response at IIJS 2025, attracting top-tier buyers for its bold aesthetics, meticulous engineering, and global appeal.Media Contacts:Chelsea Madison New YorkPress Contact: +91 6363-595497Email: ...Website:---About Chelsea Madison New YorkChelsea Madison New York is a premier luxury brand renowned for its unmatched artistry, innovative design, and devotion to craftsmanship. Offering a curated collection of opulent timepieces, jewelry, and accessories, Chelsea Madison New York epitomizes the zenith of elegance and sophistication, catering to the refined tastes of today's discerning global connoisseurs.About Yug by Tanvi GroupYug by Tanvi Group is a leading name in the Indian luxury market, specializing in high-end jewelry and accessories. With a focus on intricate craftsmanship and contemporary design, the brand has established itself as a symbol of elegance and prestige in the global luxury industry.

