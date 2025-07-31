Balfour Capital Group Forms Strategic Global Alliance With ICN Network And Founder David A. Mikaelian

Steve A. Lawrence and David A. Mikaelian at the NYSE

Balfour Capital Group partners with ICN Network and David A. Mikaelian to drive global growth through innovative media and investment collaboration.

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, VD, SWITZERLAND, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland - August 2025 - Balfour Capital Group is proud to announce a strategic global partnership with ICN Network , founded by distinguished media entrepreneur David A. Mikaelian. This high-impact alliance aligns Balfour's institutional investment strength with ICN's innovative media and streaming platform to accelerate both firms' global growth trajectories.With over 23 years of experience in international management, business strategy, and consulting, David A. Mikaelian is widely recognized as a pioneer at the intersection of media and global communications. He is the Founder of ICN Inc., a fast-scaling streaming corporation, and serves as Geschäftsführer (Managing Director) at HLT HANSALUX Travel GmbH and dm‐LINGUA Sprachinstitut GmbH in Hamburg, Germany-companies specializing in virtual offices, diplomatic translation, and corporate travel services.David's professional footprint includes leadership in major media events and partnerships. His LinkedIn activity shows active involvement with Mediastream in launching OTT and live-streaming solutions, with notable participation in NAB Las Vegas 2024 and the American Film Market (AFM) in Santa Monica. He has also acknowledged crypto-industry leaders like Brock Pierce in relation to ICN's upcoming blockchain-focused media initiatives.In 2024, ICN produced a landmark live broadcast of the Kickboxing World Championship from Madison Square Garden, in collaboration with TrillerTV and supported by 77WABC, demonstrating ICN's ability to deliver high-production-value events to global audiences.“David's track record speaks for itself. His leadership across streaming, strategic consulting, and cross-border ventures represents the caliber of global partner Balfour seeks as we scale internationally,” said Steve Alain Lawrence , Chief Investment Officer of Balfour Capital Group.Balfour Capital Group, with over 300 investment professionals and more than $500 million in assets under management, continues to expand its global presence across Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil. Its flagship offerings-including the Discretionary Trading Program and the Solaris Crypto/ETF Income & Growth Fund-are designed for sophisticated investors seeking institutional-grade performance with innovative structuring.This collaboration will enable both firms to co-develop investor-focused media, launch cross-regional brand activations, and harness digital engagement to bridge capital, content, and community.About Balfour Capital GroupBalfour Capital Group is a global investment management firm overseeing over $500 million in assets. The firm specializes in discretionary trading, proprietary strategies, and institutional advisory across Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.About ICN NetworkICN (Information Communication Network) is a next-generation global streaming company founded by David A. Mikaelian. With a bold visual identity and the mantra“Around Starz,” ICN merges creative storytelling with technological empowerment, delivering content that connects talent, capital, and opportunity worldwide.

