Tasteology & Co Unveils Industry-First Clean-Label Innovation Platform To Revolutionize Food Product Development
Driven by a team of world-class scientists and culinary innovators, Tasteology & Co's new platform combines advanced ingredient screening, rapid prototyping, and consumer sensory testing to help food brands transform ideas into market-ready products faster than ever before.
“Clean-label products are no longer a niche - consumers demand transparency, natural ingredients, and superior taste across all categories,” said Mr. Charbel Aoun, Managing Partner at Tasteology & Co.“Our Innovation Platform empowers brands to navigate this complexity with science-backed solutions that deliver both health and flavor, without compromise.”
Key features of the platform include:
A proprietary ingredient database focused on natural, allergen-free, and sustainably sourced components
Accelerated formulation cycles using high-throughput lab techniques
Real-time sensory feedback from diverse consumer panels
Regulatory and compliance support to streamline product approvals
The launch comes amid growing global demand for clean-label consumer packaged goods, driven by health-conscious consumers and evolving regulatory standards. Tasteology & Co's platform is designed to serve startups, established brands, and private labels looking to innovate with confidence and agility.
“By bridging the gap between food science and consumer insight, we're helping our partners reduce time-to-market and minimize costly trial-and-error,” added Mr. Aoun.“This platform is a game-changer for brands serious about clean-label innovation.”
Tasteology & Co invites interested brands to explore partnership opportunities and experience the platform firsthand.
