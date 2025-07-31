NVBDC Certification Is A Strategic Imperative For Corporate Procurement Teams

Keith King, Founder & CEO, National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)

Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC

Backed by the Billion Dollar Roundtable, NVBDC Sets the National Standard for Certified Veteran-Owned Business Engagement

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) , the leading authority in veteran-owned business certification, is setting the standard for verified procurement across America. Backed by members of the Billion Dollar Roundtable (BDR), NVBDC helps corporations avoid fraud and drive economic impact through its rigorous certification process for service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses (SD/VOBs).Procurement Fraud Is a Reality, Not a TheoryRecent investigations by federal authorities have uncovered widespread fraud targeting veterans and government systems. In one case, a VA employee accepted thousands in cash kickbacks tied to veterans' disability awards. Another case exposed a VA contracting officer who created a fake company and stole over $500,000. Investigators also uncovered a $20 million scam that used fake educational programs to siphon GI Bill benefits, and a nonprofit leader in Texas who pocketed federal housing funds meant for homeless veterans.To view these cases and similar ones, please visit the U.S Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) Investigative Updates page:These are not isolated cases-they reflect a systemic vulnerability. If such fraud can occur within the highly scrutinized federal environment, the risk for corporations relying on unverified suppliers is even greater.Why NVBDC Certification MattersSince 2013, NVBDC has provided an independent, auditable certification process designed specifically to meet the needs of corporate and government procurement. In 2017, the Billion Dollar Roundtable, an organization composed of 32 of the largest U.S. companies, conducted an audit and approved NVBDC as the only veteran business certification body that meets its strict compliance requirements.Among the five national certification organizations recognized by BDR-including the National Minority Supplier Development Council, the Women's Business Enterprise National Council, Disability:IN, and the National Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce-NVBDC stands as the only one focused exclusively on certifying service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses of all sizes.Trusted by America's Leading CompaniesNVBDC certification is currently accepted or required by more than 180 corporations. Twenty-eight of the 32 BDR members have formal partnerships with NVBDC, including industry leaders such as Apple, General Motors, Google, Lockheed Martin, Walmart, Boeing, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, CVS Health, and Ford Motor Company. These companies have integrated NVBDC certification directly into their supplier diversity and procurement strategies.Their endorsement is more than symbolic. These organizations depend on NVBDC to verify veteran status, validate ownership and control, and maintain audit-readiness across their supply chains.Verified Economic Impact: $4.3 Billion in Annual SpendIn 2023 alone, BDR members spent $4.3 billion with NVBDC-certified veteran-owned businesses. That investment directly supported 44,498 jobs, generated over $2 billion in payroll, and contributed $3.7 billion in added value to the U.S. gross domestic product. These figures represent verified economic activity-NVBDC's data is not based on estimates or self-reporting but on confirmed certification-backed transactions.NVBDC Certification: A Strategic AdvantageNVBDC helps companies minimize fraud risk by ensuring suppliers meet established standards of ownership, control, and veteran status. Certification simplifies the vetting process for procurement professionals, meets internal compliance requirements, and removes uncertainty from sourcing decisions.More Than Certification: Accelerating Veteran-Owned GrowthIn partnership with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), NVBDC launched its Veteran-Led Startup Acceleration Program. This initiative supports early-stage veteran entrepreneurs with resources such as AI-driven certification assistance, founder development cohorts, first-customer matchmaking, marketing automation tools, and lead conversion systems powered by platforms like AWS.In 2025, NVBDC will also launch a Supplier Mentoring Program (SMP) to strengthen the capacity and competitiveness of certified suppliers. This program pairs emerging SD/VOBs with experienced corporate procurement professionals, delivering both one-on-one mentorship and group training focused on compliance, contracting, scalability, and long-term success.Strategic Federal Partnerships and International ExpansionNVBDC has forged formal agreements with key federal trade agencies, including the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), the International Trade Administration (ITA), and the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM). These alliances are designed to support NVBDC-certified businesses in exploring export opportunities, accessing trade financing, and entering global markets.NVBDC is the only veteran-focused certification body to have signed a formal deliverable-based partnership with the ITA. Through the ITA's VetsGoGlobal initiative, NVBDC-certified businesses are now being connected to commercial service professionals stationed at U.S. embassies and consulates in more than 70 countries.To support this international strategy, NVBDC recently hosted its 2025 International Initiatives Webinar , featuring trade experts from SBA, ITA, and EXIM. A second session is scheduled for September 9, 2025, offering additional opportunities for certified veteran-owned businesses to turn domestic success into global expansion.Procurement Requires Certainty, Not AssumptionsFraudulent claims of veteran ownership are no longer rare outliers-they are a clear and growing liability. With NVBDC, procurement leaders gain a proven tool to safeguard against risk and demonstrate measurable impact.After more than a decade certifying over 4,000 SD/VOBs and helping unlock billions in verified spend, NVBDC is scaling its reach with innovative programming, strategic alliances, and a renewed commitment to protecting the integrity of veteran-owned business participation in America's economy.NVBDC offers onboarding sessions to help new corporate members utilize its powerful supplier database and begin sourcing with confidence.To learn more or start working with verified veteran-owned businesses, visit ./veteran-news/why-nvbdc-certification-is-a-strategic-imperative-for-corporate-procurement-teams/

