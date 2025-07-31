FROM JUNK TO JOY: JUNK ROLLS INTO CHARLOTTE FOR HANDS-ON FAMILY FUN
Junk rolled into Charlotte's Touch-A-Truck event with one of its signature trucks, offering kids and families an up-close look at the“truck that treats you right.” #JunkDotCom #TouchATruck #CharlotteEvents #CommunityCleanup
CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kids climbed in, honked horns, and lit up with excitement as Junk's bright truck made its debut at the Stowe Family YMCA's Touch-a-Truck event on Friday, July 25.
Held in Belmont, the event brought together families, first responders, and vehicle enthusiasts of all ages for a summer evening filled with exploration and engagement. From fire trucks to bulldozers, the lineup didn't disappoint-but it was Junk's unique, eco-conscious hauler that sparked unexpected delight.
Whether pretending to drive, asking questions about“how the junk disappears,” or snapping photos from the cab, kids had a blast discovering that even a cleanup truck can be cool.
“This event reminded us that sometimes, the most unexpected vehicles make the biggest impact,” said Nicole Turturici, CEO of Junk.“We loved giving kids a peek into what we do-and showing that helping your community can start with something as simple as picking up junk.”
With Junk team members on hand to answer questions, give away swag, and share laughs with curious young visitors, the company's presence added a fresh, real-world spin to the lineup of heavy-duty vehicles.
Touch-a-Truck continues to be a crowd-pleasing staple of family programming in the region-and for Junk, it's one more way to connect with the communities they serve, beyond the curb.
About Junk.
Junk is a modern junk removal service built for busy people and businesses. With easy online booking, upfront pricing, and a commitment to eco-friendly disposal, Junk takes the stress out of cleanup. Whether you're clearing out a garage, prepping for a move, or just ready to say goodbye to the clutter, Junk hauls it all. Learn more at .
