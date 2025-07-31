Men's Clothing Store, Rooster Bus, Opens In-Store Bar At Old Town Scottsdale Location

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Arizona retailer adds beer and wine service to support a relaxing customer shopping experience

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rooster Bus , Arizona's go-to destination for quality men's clothing, has added a new experience to its Old Town Scottsdale location : an in-store bar. Known for its curated selection of top-tier brands and relaxed, welcoming vibe, the store now offers customers the option to grab a beer or glass while they browse.This addition reflects Rooster Bus's ongoing mission to make shopping feel less like a chore and more like a hangout. The store has always prided itself on breaking the mold, starting with its origins in a converted fire bus back in 2018. Adding a bar is just the latest step in transforming retail into something enjoyable and easygoing.The newly built bar sits at the back of the shop, stocked with a rotating lineup of local beers and wines. There's no pressure to buy–visitors are welcome to stop in, sip something cold, and catch a break from the Arizona heat while checking out the racks.With clothing and gear from brands like Faherty, Howler Bros, Fulton & Roark, Marine Layer, and Mavi Jeans, Rooster Bus keeps its shelves loaded with versatile options for men of all ages and styles. For men looking for everyday basics, outerwear , or grooming essentials, the store aims to make the process feel more like a hang with friends than a retail transaction.The in-store bar is now open during regular store hours. Shoppers (21+) are invited to swing by, grab a drink, and enjoy the laid-back Rooster Bus atmosphere–no reservation needed.About Rooster Bus:Rooster Bus isn't the average men's store. Born in 2018 out of a gutted firefighter bus turned mobile shop, it began as a traveling store with one goal: to make shopping a better experience. Today, Rooster Bus has brick-and-mortar locations in Old Town Scottsdale and Flagstaff, along with a thriving online store. The shop is known for its laid-back vibe, high-quality brands, and inclusive approach to men's style. With everything from tees and joggers to boots and personal care, Rooster Bus keeps it simple, stylish, and always real.

