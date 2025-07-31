Rajasthan Records Highest Rainfall For Month Of July In 69 Years
With intense and continuous downpours across the state, several districts are facing severe flood situations, said R.S. Sharma, director, Jaipur Met Centre.
In Dholpur, the situation has turned critical as the Chambal river is flowing nearly 12 meters above the danger mark, submerging large areas.
The Army has been deployed for rescue and relief operations in the flood-hit Rajakheda region of the district.
Upon arrival on Thursday, Army personnel held a meeting with District Collector Srinidhi BT and SP Vikas Sangwan before moving to the affected areas.
The administration has also opened four gates of the Parvati Dam to manage rising water levels. Following good rainfall in June and July, the Meteorological Department has forecast above-normal rainfall in August for Jaipur, Ajmer, Kota, Bharatpur, and Bikaner divisions.
However, Udaipur and Jodhpur divisions are expected to receive below-normal rainfall. Meanwhile, looking into heavy rains, Bharatpur Collector Qamar Ul Zaman Chaudhary has declared a holiday in all government and private schools and Anganwadi centers on August 1. However, staff attendance is mandatory.
A two-day school holiday has been announced in cities like Jhalawar, Baran, Tonk, Kota and Bharatpur on Friday and Saturday.
In Alwar, Collector Dr. Artika Shukla has issued an advisory urging people to avoid water bodies and flood-prone areas such as dams, waterfalls, rivers, drains, and culverts.
She has also appealed to the public to refrain from using dilapidated buildings and to report such structures, electric pole hazards, or any other risks to the District Control Room at 0144-2338000.
With rising water levels and ongoing rains, the state administration is on high alert, actively coordinating rescue efforts and urging citizens to remain cautious and responsible, confirmed officials.
