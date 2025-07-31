Dubai: Deyaar Net Profit Before Tax Jumps 31.6% In First Half Of 2025

Deyaar Development , an integrated real estate leader in Dubai, on Thursday announced that first half net profit before tax rose 31.6 per cent to Dh266.6 million.

Total revenue climbing 39.2 per cent year-on-year to Dh925.4 million in H1 2025, compared to Dh664.4 million in the same period last year. This performance is driven by the increasing confidence of investors and the strong demand observed in Dubai's real estate market, in addition to the company's high efficiency in project execution.

Earnings per share jumped 33.1 per cent to 5.74 fils, from 4.31 fils in H1 2024 and revenue from other businesses also increased by 6.3 per cent, reaching Dh170 million in H1 2025, as compared to Dh159.1 million in H1 2024.

In addition, net profit before tax for Q2 2025 amounted to Dh146.8 million, a significant growth from Dh125.1 million in Q2 2024.

Deyaar's strong financial performance comes on the heels of strategic project launches across the UAE, including the February debut of AYA Beachfront Residences in Umm Al Quwain – the real estate leader's first residential venture in the northern emirate – and the ambitious Downtown Residences in Dubai, poised to be one of the UAE's tallest residential communities.

Saeed Mohammed Al Qatami, CEO of Deyaar Development, said:“We have achieved strong results during the first half of the year and successfully launched remarkable projects. Additionally, we have capitalised on emerging opportunities across the UAE. We have successfully expanded Deyaar's strategic investments in high-potential locations, yielding significant returns and delivering exceptional value to our stakeholders.”

“By leveraging our focused vision and effective execution strategy, we aim to continue our journey of growth by adopting a strategy focused on creating added value for all stakeholders, founded on gaining the trust of investors for the long term. We remain optimistic about our outlook for the second half of the year, confident that our proactive strategies and robust project pipeline will further reinforce our financial stability and unlock additional value for our stakeholders.”

As Deyaar expands its strategic investments in high-potential locations, the company anticipates the handover of five major projects in the second half of the year. With approximately 2000 units, these developments are expected to significantly enhance liquidity and contribute positively to the overall financial stability.

Deyaar's robust pipeline is set to support revenue generation and operational efficiency, reinforcing its competitive edge in a market characterized by strong end-user demand and heightened interest from global investors. The underlying strength of the UAE economy, supported by pro-growth policies and a business-friendly environment, bolsters confidence in Deyaar's growth trajectory.