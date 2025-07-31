Arada Targets Dh15b In 2025 Sales Amid Soaring Demand For Premium Homes

Arada is forecasting a record-breaking year in 2025, setting its sights on Dh15 billion in full-year sales as demand for high-end residential property continues to gain momentum across the UAE.

The Sharjah-based master developer reported Dh9.15 billion in sales during the first half of the year, more than tripling its performance from the same period in 2024 and marking a 336 per cent year-on-year increase.

Recommended For You

The strong half-year results were driven by a surge in interest in Arada's communities in both Dubai and Sharjah, where a total of 2,382 homes were sold during the first six months of 2025 - up 247 per cent from the same period last year. Among the top-performing projects were Akala, a wellness-focused residential destination launched in Dubai in May, and Masaar 2 in Sharjah, a 2,000-unit villa and townhouse development that sold out within three hours of its February launch.

Buoyed by this momentum, Arada aims to launch three more large-scale developments before the end of 2025, adding nearly 5,000 new homes to its growing portfolio. The developer is also on track to deliver 2,000 completed homes by year-end, reflecting a balanced focus on both off-plan sales and project handovers.

Property market experts said Arada's projected sales target of Dh15 billion would mark its highest annual sales figure since inception-underscoring both the brand's market positioning and the sustained strength of the UAE's property sector.

Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, executive vice chairman of Arada, attributed the company's success to its long-term vision and commitment to building people-centric communities.“We have always believed that when people and spaces connect with purpose, the results can be transformational,” he said.“The exceptional performance we've seen in the first half of the year proves that a people-first strategy delivers consistent and meaningful value for residents and investors.”

Group CEO Ahmed Alkhoshaibi said Arada's growth strategy includes both domestic and international expansion.“We're building on the excellent sales results from the first half by introducing new projects across the UAE in the second half of the year. At the same time, we're preparing to launch our first ventures in Australia, and continue to explore new partnerships and opportunities globally.”

Earlier this month, Arada further strengthened its financial base by successfully completing a $450 million sukuk issuance, its second visit to global debt capital markets in recent years.

The company's strong performance is aligned with broader trends in the UAE property market. In Sharjah, the value of property transactions rose by 48 per cent in the first half of 2025 to Dh27 billion, according to figures from the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department. In Dubai, real estate sales reached Dh431 billion over the same period, up 25 per cent year-on-year, reflecting the city's continued appeal to both regional and international buyers.

Since its founding in 2017, Arada has launched nine major projects in Sharjah and Dubai and currently holds a pipeline of developments in the UAE and Australia valued at more than Dh90 billion. To date, the company has sold over 17,000 residential units valued at more than Dh29 billion and has completed more than 10,000 homes.