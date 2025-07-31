Purehealth Reports Dh13.6 Billion In Revenue And Dh1.03 Billion In Net Profit For H1

PureHealth Holding, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, on Thursday announced a 9 per cent year-on-year revenue increase to Dh13.6 billion in H1 2025, driven by broad-based growth across both its healthcare and insurance verticals.

Ebitda rose 8 per cent year-on-year to Dh2.3 billion in H1-2025, while net profit reached Dh1.03 billion, up 2 per cent year-on-year.

Recommended For You

As part of its continued evolution and transformation of acquired assets, PureHealth is streamlining its operating model built around two core verticals: Care and Cover. This structure brings together all Group businesses under each vertical, with 'Care' encompassing Hospitals, Procurement, Diagnostics, and Technology, while 'Cover' includes the Group's Insurance operations.

Kamal Al Maazmi, Chairman of PureHealth, said:“PureHealth's strong performance in the first half of 2025 reflects the profound ambition driving our transformation, building a global, future-ready healthcare ecosystem that is both technologically advanced and deeply human. By aligning innovation with national priorities and international partnerships, we are not only expanding access to care, but we are also reshaping how health is delivered, experienced, and sustained.”

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer at PureHealth, commented,“We delivered solid growth in the first half of 2025 across both our Care and Cover verticals. Our entry into the Property & Casualty segment through Daman strengthens our ability to offer comprehensive, multi-line coverage. We continue to enhance our services through AI-powered solutions that make healthcare more intelligent and efficient. As we expand globally, our focus remains on synergies, transformation of the assets, and delivering better health outcomes within communities we operate.”

The Care vertical was the largest contributor to revenue during the period, accounting for 72 per cent of the group's top-line at dh9.8 Billion in revenue, up 7 per cent year-on-year in h1 2025. This growth witnessed across several segments, including hospitals, diagnostics, and technology.

Performance in UAE and UK was driven by a 13 per cent increase in outpatient volumes to 4.4 million visits, and a 7 per cent rise in inpatient volumes to 108,000 visits across the Hospitals vertical. In the UAE, this growth was supported by expanded service offerings, increased specialist capacity, and growing demand across SEHA and SSMC networks. In the UK, Circle Health saw increased patient volumes and further strengthened its position through the successful bolt on acquisition of Fairfield Independent Hospital in the Merseyside. The acquisition will expand inpatient capacity and available medical staff, which will ultimately support Circle Health's continued growth in high-demand regions.

While Procurement revenue decreased 5 per cent year-on-year to Dh2.6 billion in H1 2025, Rafed has continued expansion of its supplier network. Its recent appointed role as the exclusive distributor for the Abu Dhabi government's Unified Purchasing Programme, has since strengthened its position as a central enabler within the Group's healthcare delivery model. PureLab recorded a 19 per cent year-on-year increase in total testing volume, reaching 16.9 million tests. This strong performance was largely fuelled by enhanced contributions from SEHA and the successful integration of the SSMC laboratory into the PureLab network.

The Technology Services reported exceptional growth, with revenue increasing 170 per cent year-on-year to Dh367 million in H1-2025. This was driven by the continued expansion of PureCS, which deployed digital infrastructure and clinical technology solutions across the Group's entities. The Pura app surpassed 620,000 users during the period, while the Group's broader technology backbone is enabling predictive analytics, digital patient engagement, and AI-enhanced care delivery.

The Cover vertical revenue increased 14 per cent year-on-year to Dh3.8 billion, supported by an 8 per cent rise in Gross Written Premiums (GWP) to Dh4.9 billion in H1-2025. Growth was further fuelled by new business, driven by expansion into underpenetrated segments and geographies. Membership increased 6 per cent year-on-year, reflecting the Group's compelling value proposition and strong customer retention.

PureHealth's balance sheet remains strong, with a Net Debt to Ebitda ratio of 1.4x, providing the Group with ample flexibility to pursue future M&A opportunities and invest in strategic organic growth initiatives across its global healthcare platform. PureHealth repaid Dh1.85 billion in bank debt ahead of its 2027 maturity and currently has no bank debt.