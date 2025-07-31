UAE President Meets Sheikh Hamdan After Appointment As Armed Forces General

The UAE President met with Dubai's Crown Prince on Thursday, July 31, at the Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi, two days after he was promoted to the rank of General .

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, expressed his appreciation for the precious trust placed in him by the nation's Ruler.

The two leaders who were accompanied by Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, exchanged cordial talks during the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the President, and a number of sheikhs and senior officials.