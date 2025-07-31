UAE-Bound Flights Get Costlier Post August 15 Save Dh2,200 By Returning Early

Airfares on flights to the UAE from destinations like India, Pakistan, Europe, and the Middle East have surged after August 15, with ticket prices doubling in many cases, travel experts told Khaleej Times.

Some residents who have not booked their return tickets earlier are now rushing to book flights before mid-August to avoid the sudden surge in fares and to settle back in time for the new school year starting on August 25.

Recommended For You

According to travel consultants, the period leading up to mid-August still offers affordable flight options , especially from Indian cities, European cities, and other regional hubs. But once August 15 passes, fares spike by more than 100 percent.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Safiya Javed, senior travel consultant at Travel Track, said that airfares from India begin to spike after August 15, as many UAE residents aim to return before schools reopen .“Families prefer arriving early to avoid last-minute fare surges and to prepare for the new academic year,” said Safiya.

She added that this trend affects nearly all flight sectors, with India being the most noticeable market.“Currently, the data shows an average fare from India is around Dh1,000, but can go up to Dh2,000 depending on seat availability after the second week of August. Those returning within the second week of August can find fares averaging Dh600. For families with four members, this early return can save more than Dh2,200.”

Bharath Aidasani, managing partner at Pluto Travels, said that ticket prices are relatively affordable if booked for the first or second week of August; fares rise significantly after that.“Many travelers have booked return tickets before their departure to avoid paying more later,” he said.

Pavan Poojary, a travel consultant at Luxury Travels, pointed out that travelers who delay their bookings risk paying more.“Many residents who stayed longer in their home countries are now trying to return quickly before fares become unaffordable. The spike is real, and so is the rush,” he said.

According to Khaleej Times, backed by flight search engine Skyscanner, the current one-way average airfare from Indian cities such as Delhi and Bengaluru to the UAE is approximately Dh420 to Dh450. Similar affordable pricing is seen from other nearby cities, with flights from Cairo to Dubai around Dh400 to Dh410, Beirut to Abu Dhabi about Dh245 to Dh325, and Amman to Dubai around Dh365 to Dh445.

Flights from longer-haul destinations such as London currently range around Dh1,500 to Dh2,500 for a direct flight, while fares from Beijing start at Dh1,181.

However, from August 15 onwards, fares along all these routes jump by over 100 per cent. Tickets often rise above Dh900 to Dh1,500 for Indian and regional origins, and longer-haul routes may climb into the Dh1,500 to over Dh2,500 range, depending on demand and seat availability.

Why such a steep rise?

The sudden spike in airfare is driven by the end of school holidays, leading to a rush of families and students returning to the UAE, and airlines operating at full capacity.

“Almost all flights are running at full capacity globally. We can expect a large number of residents to return next week. Business travel remains minimal, while vacation travel dominates,” said Aidasani.

Pavan said that travelers who delay booking their flights risk paying more, with fewer options and higher prices.“Many families are keen to avoid this by returning well before the school reopening dates,” said Pavan.

Agents highlighted that some families are making the hard choice to extend their holidays even further.“A few are planning to return only after September, as the difference in fare is too steep to justify a mid-August return,” added Pavan.

Experts recommend that residents looking to return to the UAE from India or other countries should plan their travel before mid-August if possible to save money and reduce travel stress.

“Families traveling before mid-August can avoid last-minute fare hikes and ensure a smoother return process,” said Safiya.“If you haven't booked yet, try to do so as soon as possible,” she added.

Pavan suggested that those unable to travel early should stay flexible.“Keeping an eye on flight deals and choosing flexible travel dates can help find better prices,” he said.

Travel experts highlighted that the first week of August is the best window to secure affordable tickets before the high demand of late August pushes fares to new highs.

“If you are looking to extend your stay until September, we would recommend returning in the first 10 days of August to prepare for the upcoming academic year,” said Safiya.