'Sitaare Zameen Par' Star Aamir Khan Sets Up Team To Remove Piracy Links

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan spoke about piracy concerns surrounding his latest film Sitaare Zameen Par and also highlighted the need for making cinema more accessible and affordable to wider audiences.

Khan will release the movie, a sports drama, on YouTube after its run in theatres. The film will be available from August 1 on YouTube Movies on demand at Rs 100 (Dh4.5 approximately) and will skip other digital platforms.

"We have appointed anti-piracy teams who remove pirated links from the internet... The pay-per-view model I'm introducing may help reduce piracy," he told ANI in an interview. "It also gives some hope to creative people... It will not bring any change to the theatre chain because the experience is completely different."

"I think multiplexes have been made since 2005-2006. And because of that, their investments are so heavy. The rent they pay in big cities are very high. And the kind of convenience they give in multiplexes," he said on the high ticket prices and food and beverage rates at multiplexes.

"The cost of food and drinks also increases. It is like when you go to a 5-star hotel. You'll get the same tea at a very low price. In a 5-star hotel, you will get it at a very high price."

Sitaare Zameen Par is a sequel to Taare Zameen Par and features Khan as a basketball coach training a team of neurodivergent children. The film also stars Genelia Deshmukh and is directed by Prasanna. It was released in theatres on June 20.

On affordability, Khan said, "But most of the multiplexes have become very posh. Until you don't have a certain level of economic earnings, you won't be able to go there. The model I have made also addresses that. The people who can't afford such a posh environment. They are my audience. I want to reach them."

The star also said his platform also gives opportunities to creative people, especially the new ones.