Nita And Isha Ambani Hang Out With Vikas Khanna At Bungalow In NYC

Vikas Khanna, who was one of the first Indian chefs to receive a Michelin star, was clear about what he wanted when he set up Bungalow in New York; he wanted to create a home away from home. And this week, Instagram has proof that he's succeeded in his mission.

There are photos doing the rounds on the social media channel that show Khanna with Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani at his restaurant, as they converse, giggle, and undertake homely rituals such as lighting a candle (signifying hospitality and warmth).

As all casual visits go, Isha wore a striped black-and-white tee, which she paired with jeans and white kicks, while her mum was in a co-ord set.

The Ambani mum and daughter are in New York readying for the upcoming Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) India Weekend, which will take place between September 12 and 14 and have a menu curated by Khanna.

Haven't been to Bungalow yet? Khanna, in a previous interview with Khaleej Times , said there would only ever be one Bungalow – just like there is only ever one home. But he has opened a restaurant in the UAE: Kinara By Vikas Khanna, where you can sample his version of contemporary Indian fare. The food is scrumptious, both in terms of looks and in flavour.