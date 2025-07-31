Venttup Releases Whitepaper On Building India's Manufacturing Momentum

MENAFN - KNN India)B2B engineering services start-up Venttup unveiled a comprehensive whitepaper titled 'Building India's Manufacturing Momentum' during the Kerala Innovation Festival, analysing the current landscape of India's manufacturing sector and proposing strategic pathways for sustainable growth through localisation and scalable solutions.

The report identifies the emergence of 'Manufacturing as a Service' (MaaS) companies as a significant development in bridging connections between international buyers and Indian micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

These specialised firms are working to consolidate fragmented manufacturing capacities into comprehensive, scalable solutions for global markets.

Despite positive developments, the whitepaper acknowledges substantial challenges facing the sector.

Key constraints include the prevalence of outdated machinery across manufacturing facilities, insufficient project management capabilities, limited investment in research and development activities, and significant gaps in digital technology adoption among traditional manufacturers.

The aerospace manufacturing sector presents particular opportunities for India's industrial growth. The report projects that India could establish itself as a major hub for aircraft component manufacturing, with the domestic market potentially reaching USD 29.5 billion by 2033.

This projection is supported by government initiatives including Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat programs, along with strategic partnerships involving major international aerospace companies such as Airbus and Boeing.

The whitepaper outlines several policy recommendations aimed at accelerating manufacturing sector development.

These include the establishment of sector-specific industrial corridors designed to support emerging industries such as electric vehicles, precision engineering, and semiconductor manufacturing.

The report emphasises the critical need for comprehensive workforce development through modernisation of Industrial Training Institutes, implementation of structured apprenticeship programs, and creation of Centres of Excellence focused on advanced manufacturing technologies including robotics and smart manufacturing systems.

Technology adoption remains a priority area requiring intervention. The report advocates for increased implementation of Industry 4.0 technologies through targeted government subsidies and tax incentive programs.

A significant concern highlighted in the analysis is India's relatively low research and development spending, which currently accounts for only 0.7 percent of the country's GDP, substantially lower than China's 2.4 percent investment rate.

The whitepaper concludes that strengthening public-private partnerships and developing a robust research and development ecosystem will be essential for positioning India as a leading global manufacturing destination.

These strategic initiatives are viewed as fundamental to transforming India's manufacturing capabilities and competitiveness in international markets.

(KNN Bureau)