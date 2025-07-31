Govt To Enforce Mandatory Audits For E-Rickshaw, E-Cart Manufacturers

MENAFN - KNN India)The government will implement new mandatory regulations requiring all electric rickshaw and electric cart manufacturers to undergo comprehensive audits of their production facilities starting April next year.

These measures are designed to enhance safety standards and ensure compliance with quality requirements for vehicles that have become the primary mode of last-mile transportation.

Under the new framework, type approval for any new e-rickshaw or e-cart model will only be granted following successful audits of manufacturing facilities conducted by authorised vehicle testing agencies.

The initiative aims to ensure that only legitimate manufacturers with adequate facilities and proper quality control systems are permitted to produce these vehicles.

According to officials, the regulations will help eliminate manufacturers who merely assemble imported accessories and motors, while removing fly-by-night operators from the market.

The road transport ministry has released a draft notification outlining these mandatory provisions, which will be incorporated into the Central Motor Vehicle Rules following extensive consultations with industry associations.

The new standards represent a significant shift toward stricter oversight of the e-rickshaw manufacturing sector.

To enhance safety measures, the ministry has proposed reducing the validity period of fitness certificates for these vehicles from the current three years to just one year.

This annual certification requirement is intended to ensure proper maintenance of electric vehicles and prevent operation at speeds exceeding the permitted limit of 25 kilometers per hour.

Additional safety requirements mandate that all e-rickshaws and e-carts manufactured after April 2027 must be equipped with lithium-ion batteries instead of lead-acid batteries.

The vehicles will also be required to have windscreen wipers, enhanced stability features, and mechanisms that prevent motor modifications that could enable speeds beyond the 25 kmph limit.

Government data indicates that more than 1.6 million e-rickshaws have been registered nationwide over the past five years, with over 400 manufacturers currently operating in the Indian market.

The new regulations are expected to significantly impact this rapidly growing sector by establishing uniform quality and safety standards across the industry.

(KNN Bureau)