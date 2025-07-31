403
Fortinet Signal 31/07: What Will Follow The Breakdown -Chart
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Short Trade IdeaEnter your short position between 99.78 (yesterday's intra-day low) and 104.88 (yesterday's intra-day high).Market Index Analysis
- Fortinet (FTNT) is a member of the NASDAQ 100 and the S&P 500. Both indices are at or near record highs, but without volume confirmation. The Bull Bear Power Indicator of the NASDAQ 100 shows a negative divergence.
- The FTNT D1 chart shows a breakdown below its horizontal resistance zone. It also shows price action challenging its 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement Fan level. The Bull Bear Power Indicator has turned bearish with a descending trendline since May. The average trading volumes during selloffs are higher than during rallies. FTNT corrected as the NASDAQ 100 rallied to fresh highs, a significant bearish development.
- FTNT Entry Level: Between 99.78 and 104.88 FTNT Take Profit: Between 81.70 and 89.33 FTNT Stop Loss: Between 108.77 and 114.63 Risk/Reward Ratio: 2.01
