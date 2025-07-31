EUR/USD Analysis 31/07: Trading Begins Bearish Trend (Chart)
- Overall Trend: Bearish. Today's EUR/USD Support Levels: 1.1400 – 1.1330 – 1.1200. Today's EUR/USD Resistance Levels: 1.1520 – 1.1600 – 1.1730.
- Buy EUR/USD from the support level of 1.1370 with a target of 1.1600 and a stop loss of 1.1300. Sell EUR/USD from the resistance level of 1.1600 with a target of 1.1400 and a stop loss of 1.1700.
On the euro front, New Eurostat figures showed that the eurozone economy grew by a modest 0.1% in the second quarter, slowing sharply from 0.6% in the first quarter but exceeding expectations for steady growth. Spain and France outperformed, expanding by 0.7% and 0.3%, respectively, while Germany and Italy each contracted by 0.1%. In Spain, inflation rose more than expected in July.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewOn the trade front, investor sentiment remained cautious amid concerns that the new US-EU trade agreement would favor the US, offering limited relief to the eurozone's sluggish outlook.Meanwhile, expectations of a European Central Bank interest rate cut have been further postponed. Currently, markets estimate a 90% probability of a 25-basis point cut by March 2026. Meanwhile, the probability of a move in December has fallen to 30%.Ready to trade our daily Forex analysis ? We've made a list of the best forex trading accounts worth trading with.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Launches A2ZUSDT For Futures Trading With 50X Leverage And Bot Support
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- Ika Launches Mainnet To Enable Native Cross-Chain Asset Control On Sui Blockchain
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
CommentsNo comment