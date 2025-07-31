Flo Reaches Settlement In Class Action Lawsuit After Judge Said He Would Toss Plantiffs' Claim

SAN FRANCISCO, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flo Health , the world's leading women's health app, announced today that they have agreed to settle a class action lawsuit. The settlement was announced just a day after the Judge said that the lack of evidence regarding the California Confidentiality of Medical Information Act claim was an "insurmountable" problem in Plaintiffs' case. In a statement, the company said:

"We are pleased to confirm that the matter has been resolved and that the facts came out at the trial. We have always maintained that the claims lacked merit, and as the case progressed, the lack of evidence to support these allegations became increasingly clear in Court. Importantly, this settlement includes no admission of wrongdoing. We can now put the matter behind us so we can continue to focus on serving our customers and delivering our mission to advance the future of women's health."

The terms of the settlement are subject to final court approval. More information about the settlement, including eligibility and next steps for the US class members, will be available via official court-approved communications in the coming weeks.

About Flo's Privacy Practices

Flo remains focused on delivering real, impactful, privacy protections for millions of users worldwide and continues to raise the bar for the entire industry.

The facts remain clear:



We have never and will never sell your data.

Flo sets the standard for privacy in the health sector.

Our commitment to user trust, data minimization and security-by-design is rigorous, measurable and independently verified . Since its founding, Flo has been a leader in privacy and security. Flo has introduced award winning privacy features, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to user trust.

About Flo

Flo Health is the leading app in the Health & Fitness category; it is the #1 OB-GYN-recommended app for period and cycle tracking and is the first European femtech unicorn following an investment from General Atlantic in July 2024. The company supports 76 million monthly active users (MAUs). With over 100 medical experts, Flo is committed to supporting women at every stage of their health journey, from menstruation to conception, pregnancy, and menopause. It provides curated cycle and ovulation tracking, tailored health insights, daily bite-sized visual content, and a private community for users to share their questions and concerns. As part of its mission to build a better future for female health, Flo's Pass it on Project aims to improve health literacy by providing up to 1 billion women in need with free access to Flo Premium and has donated 20M subscriptions to date. Flo prioritizes safety and focuses on being the most trusted digital source for women's health information. Flo Health's Anonymous Mode feature was recognized as one of TIME's Best Inventions 2023 and also named a finalist for Fast Company's 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards in the Rapid Response category as part of the company's commitment to privacy. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE Flo Health

