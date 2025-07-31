Kolter Urban Selects Firstservice Residential To Manage Selene Oceanfront Residences

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Rising above the shoreline with 194 luxury residences across two towers, Selene is a striking new addition to Fort Lauderdale's skyline. Designed by renowned architect Kobi Karp, the property embodies the essence of resort-style coastal living, offering residents an unmatched blend of sophistication, comfort, and service.

"This project represents a continuation of our successful collaboration with Kolter Urban," said Christopher L. Pappas, senior vice president for FirstService Residential. "Having been involved in the planning from the beginning, our team knows every inch of the property and looks forward to bringing the developer's vision to life through our hospitality and lifestyle services."

With decades of experience and a reputation for innovation and service excellence, FirstService Residential brings unparalleled expertise to luxury high-rise communities throughout Florida and beyond. The company's uniquely tailored management solutions are designed to elevate resident experiences and foster thriving communities.

From concierge services and dedicated lobby staff to curated lifestyle experiences , residents will enjoy personalized attention and seamless service throughout Selene's extensive amenities, like two elevated pool terraces with ocean views, "The Wave" social lounge with bar, billiards, and immersive video experiences, and a private theater with plush reclining seating, to name a few.

"We are excited to work with Kolter Urban on their newest South Florida luxury condominium, Selene," said Paul Schwartz, director for FirstService Residential. "Being involved from concept to opening is quite rewarding, and we are excited to bring our decades of management and planning knowledge to the project."

Selene Oceanfront Residences is now welcoming its first residents, marking the beginning of a new chapter in luxury living on Fort Lauderdale Beach. Learn more about the property at SeleneFortLauderdale. Discover how FirstService Residential is simplifying property management for board members and developers at LifeSimplified .

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

Media contact:

Lauren Schreier

954.378.1092

SOURCE FirstService Residential