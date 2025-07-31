Inside Killara's Ecosystem: How Chris Macaulay Builds Brands Through Deep Partnerships

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Southlake, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an era where brand "collaborations" are often reduced to quick influencer posts or surface-level sponsorships, Chris Macaulay , CEO of Killara Outdoors , believes the outdoor industry is overdue for a more meaningful approach.







In his latest article, "The Power of Collaboration: How Killara CEO Chris Macaulay Leverages Strategic Partnerships to Build Outdoor Brands", Macaulay shares why long-term partnerships; not short-term promotions; are critical to building outdoor brands that last.

"You don't build anything great alone," Macaulay says. "The best work I've ever been part of came from people who challenged me, filled gaps I couldn't see, and pushed the vision further."

Since joining Killara Outdoors in 2023, Macaulay has helped transform the company into a thriving platform built on relationships; not just transactions. From creators and retail buyers to logistics teams and media strategists, Killara's success is fueled by collaboration at every level of the brand-building journey.

"We don't treat partnerships like bolt-ons," Macaulay explains. "We build them into the DNA of how our brands operate and grow."

He points to Killara's portfolio; which includes respected names in fishing, hunting, and tactical categories; as evidence of what's possible when partnerships are rooted in shared values and strategic alignment.

"Getting a big name to post a photo is not a strategy," Macaulay says. "But building something meaningful with people who believe in your mission? That's how momentum compounds."

This ethos is woven into every aspect of Killara's operations. From in-store displays co-designed with retail partners to factory-floor feedback loops with product collaborators, the company brings a collaborative lens to everything it touches.

"You want collaborators, not contractors," Macaulay adds. "People who believe in the mission; not just the paycheck."

For Killara, that mindset has delivered tangible growth. Its brands have expanded into new channels, gained national visibility, and maintained authenticity; all without compromising the trust of their communities.

