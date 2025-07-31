Future Today Levels Up Content Strategy With Launch Of Interactive Game Experiences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Streaming Platform Launches 67 Games, Unlocking Next-Gen Viewer Engagement and Immersive Brand Advertising on CTV

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Today , a leader in the ad-supported streaming space, announced today the expansion of its content portfolio to include a wide array of interactive games. With 67 games already live, this bold expansion marks the company's first major move beyond traditional video content, adding an entirely new dimension of entertainment and brand engagement to the TV screen.

With this launch, Future Today transforms the passive act of watching into a lean-forward, interactive experience-positioning CTV not just as a place to view content, but as a place to play.

Available now across dedicated Roku apps-Free Games by HappyKids and Free Games by Fawesome-as well as within the HappyKids streaming channel, the new game lineup spans arcade challenges, puzzle-solving adventures and educational brain-teasers. Designed to work with just a TV remote, these games are easily accessible for kids and families alike.

“We believe the future of entertainment is interactive,” said Vikrant Mathur, Co-Founder of Future Today.“Expanding our library beyond TV shows and movies to include gaming is a natural next step in our mission to lead streaming innovation. As audiences seek more immersive and engaging experiences, we're blending premium content with interactive layers that keep viewers entertained longer and in more meaningful ways-all within a single platform.”

Future Today's popular kids platform, HappyKids, has long been a favorite for families with 250+ game-themed shows inspired by Roblox, Minecraft and other kid-friendly titles. Similarly, their flagship Entertainment app Fawesome also has a huge audience base for gameplay videos. Now, with playable games integrated directly into the platform, Future Today offers an even more immersive experience that blends storytelling and skill-building in one screen-friendly format.

In addition to integrating games into its streaming channels, Future Today can also create standalone gaming apps. This dual capability empowers Future Today to deliver interactive entertainment through both embedded and dedicated experiences, expanding how and where audiences engage.

The current suite of games encompasses puzzles and word games to action and arcade-style experiences.

Popular games include:



Power Pool: Perfect your aim, clear the table, and climb the leaderboard in this slick cue-sport showdown.

Speed Quest: Dodge traffic, beat the clock, and test your reflexes on an endless road.

Hop Master: Jump, dodge, and collect stars as you navigate colorful platforms and traps.

Dino Drift : Keep your dino moving and blast away incoming obstacles in this prehistoric race for survival. Air Hockey: Face off in a fast-paced air hockey arena with crisp controls and edge-of-your-seat action.



A New Canvas for Brand Storytelling

The introduction of games opens up new, customizable sponsorship and advertising opportunities for brands to engage with audiences in innovative ways. Future Today's gaming content supports a variety of brand integrations including tagged sponsor placements, logo integration and in-game brand incorporation.

“Our platform enables brands to connect with audiences in a lean-forward environment that breaks the mold of traditional advertising,” said Mathur.“This isn't just another touchpoint-it's an opportunity to immerse, explore and interact in ways that make brand storytelling more dynamic and memorable.”

This announcement comes on the heels of several major strategic partnerships and content expansions across Future Today's OTT portfolio, including initiatives with top-tier creators and global studios . With the addition of games, Future Today reinforces its position as a pioneering force in the CTV space, offering audiences and advertisers alike more ways to play, watch and connect.

