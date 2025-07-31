Rezolve.Ai Reveals How Msps Can Achieve 2,000% ROI Through Agentic AI Implementation

Rezolve details how MSPs can unlock 2,000% ROI via agentic AI efficiency and new revenue.

- Manish Sharma, Co-founder and CRO of Rezolve

DUBLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Industry leaders demonstrate path to 20% efficiency gains and unprecedented competitive advantages for forward-thinking managed service providers

Rezolve executives have unveiled compelling evidence that Managed Service Providers (MSPs) implementing agentic AI solutions today are positioned to achieve extraordinary returns and sustainable competitive advantages. During a recent industry briefing, company leaders shared data showing how MSPs investing in AI now can realize efficiency gains so significant they'll transform industry economics within three years.

"Early adopters making AI investments today will have price points that are competitively advantageous and achieve measurable ROI that's orders of magnitude greater than their investment," said Matt Ruck, Director of MSP Operations at Rezolve. "We're seeing 2,000% ROI by year three, and that's not theoretical-the math is proven."

Notably, Gartner's priorities for MSPs also emphasize scaling capabilities around AI, resilience and security, reinforcing the urgency of early adoption.

Revolutionary Fourth-Generation AI Technology Now Available to MSPs

Agentic AI represents the "third generation" of artificial intelligence, delivering breakthrough capabilities that surpass traditional automation.

It combines advanced reasoning that makes contextual decisions and adapts to changing environments without human intervention, with autonomous intelligence that analyzes complex situations to determine the optimal next action. Just as importantly, it applies human-like judgment-modulating the appropriateness of responses to each user's expertise-so every interaction is timely, relevant, and effective.

"Agentic AI has amazing reasoning capability and autonomous, almost human-like capability to decide," explained Manish Sharma, Co-founder and CRO of Rezolve. "Our bot recently refused to provide an answer from a knowledge document because it reasoned the document was too complex for an end user and only a technician could use it effectively. This level of intelligent decision-making was not possible in AI before."

Proven ROI Formula Delivers Unprecedented Returns

The financial opportunity for MSPs is substantial and measurable. For a 100-person MSP generating $20–25 million in annual services revenue, returns compound across four levers: engineer efficiency, automated deflection, next-gen automations, and new revenue.

Year one typically brings ~15% productivity gains as“power tools” let technicians work smarter and intelligent prioritization routes tickets by business impact. In parallel, self-service drives 15–20% ticket self-resolution in the first year, scaling toward ~40% over time-effectively creating“free labor.”

Self-learning, self-healing workflows replace brittle scripts, eliminating labor-intensive custom automation projects and automatically adapting to client configuration changes. And the operational lift unlocks AI-enabled service offerings and sharper pricing, adding new income streams while widening margins.

"Instead of rigid sequences, agentic automations will attach to a client network, figure out what applications they run based on historical context, and adapt accordingly," said Ruck. "If a client switched from HubSpot to Salesforce, the automation will recognize this change and self-adjust-creating truly self-healing workflows."

Current MSP AI adoption remains limited, with most providers having only experimented with basic chatbots or consulting around Microsoft Copilot 365 deployments. However, Rezolve reports that the largest MSPs are already making strategic investments, recognizing the coming competitive transformation.

The company categorizes AI ROI into four critical areas: engineer efficiency improvements through intelligent knowledge systems, automated ticket deflection enabling client self-service, next-generation automations that self-learn and self-heal, and new revenue generation opportunities from AI-enabled services.

"The MSP market is unique-supporting 200 clients means 200 different networks with different configurations," noted Ruck. "MSP's number one competitor isn't another company; it's them trying to complete their own automation projects, which they never finish. Agentic AI will solve this complex challenge."

Sharma further emphasized the opportunity for MSPs to access enterprise-grade technology: "We wanted to bring the best and latest technology to the MSP market, same as enterprise. If we're working with agentic AI in an enterprise, the MSP market gets agentic AI too."

The platform's integration capabilities through protocols like MCP (Model Context Protocol) enable seamless connectivity across disparate systems and AI platforms, positioning MSPs for sustained competitive advantage as the technology landscape continues evolving.

MSPs ready to capitalize on this transformation opportunity can begin implementation within months and achieve measurable results in their first year, positioning themselves as market leaders in the AI-powered service delivery revolution.

About Rezolve

Rezolve is a leading provider of agentic AI solutions for managed service providers and enterprise clients. The company's platform combines advanced reasoning capabilities with autonomous decision-making to transform IT service delivery and operational efficiency.

