Richmond Plastic Surgeon Highlights Non-Surgical Ways To Reduce Stubborn Fat

Dr. Neil Zemmel of Dermlounge highlights non-surgical ways to reduce stubborn fat and improve body contours without the need for surgery.

- - Dr. Neil ZemmelRICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Non-surgical body contouring continues to grow in popularity, providing individuals with more options to reduce stubborn fat without incisions, anesthesia, or downtime. Board-certified plastic surgeon in Richmond Neil J. Zemmel, MD, FACS, who leads Richmond Aesthetic Surgery and its affiliated medical spa Dermlounge, notes that patients today are increasingly interested in alternatives to liposuction -particularly when they have mild to moderate fat concerns or prefer a less invasive approach.According to Dr. Zemmel, one of the most-requested non-surgical fat reduction treatments at Dermlounge is KYBELLA.“This is an injectable that permanently breaks down fat cells under the chin, helping create a more contoured jawline,” he explains.“It's a great option for patients who are bothered by a double chin but want to avoid surgery.” The treatment typically requires a series of injections spaced a few weeks apart, with gradual results that become visible over time. For other areas of the body, treatments such as CoolSculptingmay be appropriate for select candidates seeking targeted fat reduction without surgery.Dr. Zemmel emphasizes that all treatment plans are customized to each patient's needs.“Every body is different. The best results come from choosing the right method for your goals, anatomy, and overall health,” he says. He encourages those considering non-surgical fat reduction to consult with a qualified medical provider who can recommend safe, evidence-based options.About Neil J. Zemmel, MD, FACSDr. Neil J. Zemmel is a board-certified plastic surgeon and medical director of Dermlounge at Richmond Aesthetic Surgery. With over a decade of experience, Dr. Zemmel is widely known for combining surgical precision with a patient-centered approach. He is a graduate of the University of Virginia School of Medicine and completed his plastic surgery residency at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center. Dr. Zemmel is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and an active member of The Aesthetic Society. He is available for interview upon request.For more information about Dermlounge at Richmond Aesthetic Surgery, visit dermlounge and richmondplasticsurgery.To view the original source of this release, click here:###Dermlounge at Richmond Aesthetic Surgery11934 W Broad StreetSuite #110Richmond, VA 23233(804) 423-2100Rosemont Media

Katie Nagel

(858) 200-0044

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.