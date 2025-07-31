American Heritage Lending Earns Great Place To Work® Certification For 2025

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Recognized by employees for its family-first culture, transparent leadership, and commitment to growth

- Dave Orloff, CEO of American Heritage LendingIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- American Heritage Lending (AHL), a national mortgage lender specializing in Non-QM and residential transitional lending, today announced it has achieved Great Place to Workcertification for 2025, an honor driven by the candid feedback of its employees who participated in the company's Trust IndexTM survey.“To us, this certification isn't just a badge; it reflects the daily experiences our people have built together,” said Dave Orloff, CEO of American Heritage Lending.“From our annual Roadshow and peer-to-peer AHL Stars recognition program to open-door leadership and clear career paths, our culture is powered by every individual on this team.”The Great Place to Work Trust IndexTM Survey measures employee perceptions across five dimensions of high-trust culture: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and belonging, using a scientifically validated, 60-statement questionnaire. Organizations that score above the benchmark, indicating roughly seven in ten employees consistently have a positive workplace experience, earn certification each year Great Place To WorkWhat AHL employees had to say:.Family-First Culture:“I feel supported, like part of the AHL family.”.Transparent Leadership:“Our leaders walk the talk and keep us in the loop.”.Growth & Recognition:“I know exactly how to grow here, and my work is noticed.”.Teamwork That Delivers:“Collaboration is real; no silos, just solutions.”This certification underscores AHL's ongoing investments in career development & mentorship, well-being & flexibility, and employee recognition.About AHL:American Heritage Lending is a national Non-QM Retail, Wholesale, and Correspondent lender specializing in flexible mortgage solutions for brokers, originators, and Investors. With a full suite of alternative documentation programs and investor-friendly financing, AHL is redefining what's possible in modern mortgage lending.Learn more at .About Great Place to WorkGreat Place to Workis the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors. Its proprietary Trust IndexTM survey and Culture BriefTM process have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and identified organizations that consistently foster high-trust, high-performance cultures. For more information, visit greatplacetoworkContact Information:KELLY FUTRELLMarketing Manager, Retail DivisionC: 704.661.6826

