Senja Chronicles - Adventure Novel
Christopher M. Allport
Christopher M. Allport, Local Co-Author Reading and Book SigningAt the core of Senja Chronicles are moral dilemmas and questions related to the guilt, emptiness and emotional injury associated with losing a person you love.” - Christopher M. AllportSTUDIO CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Award-winning filmmakers Fansu Njie and Christopher M. Allport , have teamed up again to stun readers with an epic action-adventure story in their upcoming novel, Senja Chronicles .
Swedish-born Njie, and Allport, a native of Los Angeles, have completed nearly a decade of research and writing - with their motto to never give up.
Senja Chronicles is the first epoch of a new and uniquely Scandinavian universe. After Sigurd Martinsen's wife is murdered, and his daughter is kidnapped in a brutal home invasion, Senja's rich history and the mysteries of Segla Mountain are discovered by the fierce commandos of NATO's Echo Team. Up against threats they had never dreamed of, the black-ops specialists find themselves in an epic battle for their own survival. With the additional pressures of geopolitical posturing, Echo Team's advanced resources are tested to the limit against the presence of enigmatic entities, mysterious malfeasances, and political maneuvering.
The DNA of Senja Chronicles emerges from profound personal experiences on Senja, an isolated archipelago in northern Norway. Interactions with local villagers infused this epic tale with sagas of World War II-era secret tunnels, legends of Scandinavian folklore, sightings of mythological trolls, vestiges of the Viking Age, stealthy snatching of families, farmers and reindeer, as well as clandestine government operations.
Fansu Njie and Christopher M. Allport have fashioned a gripping story of loss, courage, and resurrection. Senja Chronicles is a captivating novel that excites and entertains readers who appreciate Historical Fiction, Fantasy, Sci-Fi and Action / Adventure.
What: Christopher M. Allport, Reading & Book Signing
When: August 1, 2025, 7:00PM
Where: The Last Book Store, Studio City CA
Christopher M. Allport
Allport Productions
...
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Senja Chronicles Trailer
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Launches A2ZUSDT For Futures Trading With 50X Leverage And Bot Support
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- Ika Launches Mainnet To Enable Native Cross-Chain Asset Control On Sui Blockchain
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
CommentsNo comment