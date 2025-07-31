Telangana Congress In-Charge Seeks Public Support For 42 Pc BC Quota

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, July 31 (IANS) AICC in-charge for Telangana, Meenakshi Natrajan, on Thursday sought people's support for 42 per cent reservation to Backward Classes.

She urged people to join hands with the Congress in exerting pressure on the Centre to approve two Bills passed by the Telangana Assembly for 42 per cent reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in education, employment and local bodies.

She was addressing the Janahita Padyatra launched by the party to reach out to people ahead of the upcoming local body elections.

Meenakshi Natrjan, along with Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud, launched the padyatra in Pargi constituency in Vikarabad district.

The AICC in-charge said the Congress party was fighting for social justice. She said that for any movement to become it needs people's support.

She said the Congress party's central leadership and the state leaders were all fighting for the rights of BCs. She announced that on August 6, there will be a dharna outside the Parliament to demand 42 per cent BC reservation.

He said Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has vowed to secure BC reservations by exerting pressure on the BJP government at the Centre. As part of these efforts, they will be in Delhi from August 5 to August 7.

Alleging the Centre is deceiving BCs on the issue of reservation, he said there would be a huge dharna at Jantar Mantar on August 6.

Mahesh Kumar Goud said that Congress is a party which always remains in the midst of people.

“Some people are questioning the need for Padyatra when Congress is already in power in the state. Whether Congress is in power or not, it always remains among the people. From Mahatma Gandhi to Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leaders have undertaken padyatras to personally understand the conditions in the country and the hardships of the people,” he said.

The TPCC chief said Revanth Reddy became Chief Minister only after numerous struggles, movements, and yatras. He said padyatras help understand the ground situation and what the people want.

Mahesh Kumar Goud ridiculed BRS leader K. Kavitha for her claims that BCs were getting reservations because of her fight. He asked what Kavitha did when there was not a single woman minister in the BRS Cabinet from 2014 to 2018.

Praising Chief Minister, the TPCC chief said, despite belonging to the Reddy community, he was fighting for the rights of BCs.

Minister for Industries and Information Technology D. Sridhar Babu said that this padyatra is not for elections, but it is aimed at connecting with people.

The first phase of Padyatra will continue till August 4. It will resume after the return of Congress leaders from Delhi.

During the padyatra, the Congress leaders will stay in villages, listen to locals and actively engage in community service named Shramadanam.

The campaign will cover one constituency in each of the six erstwhile districts in the first phase. Each day will feature a 10-kilometre padayatra starting at 5 p.m., followed by an overnight stay in the village.

There will be Shramadanam the next day till 11 a.m., followed by an interaction with local Congress leaders and elected representatives at 3 p.m.

Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and senior district leaders will participate in the programme.