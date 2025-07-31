Beyond Commission: Phoenix Homes Reveals What Dubai's Top Agents Actually Want In A Brokerage

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Dubai, UAE. In Dubai's real estate market, new expectations are changing recruitment. New brokerages, often promoting appealing commission splits, open every week. This is making experienced agents consider more than just percentages. They are now looking for brokerages that offer high earnings along with strong support systems, organized operations, and a performance-driven culture.

Phoenix Homes , a leading real estate agency in Dubai, offers an 80% commission on every deal. Their recruitment team observes that it's not only the high earnings that attract experienced agents; it's the full support that accompanies them.

“Everyone talks about commission,” says Martin Hackett, Recruitment Manager at Phoenix Homes. He has been recruiting in Dubai for over three years.“And yes, it matters. But 100% of zero is still zero. What serious agents want is high commission and the tools to support consistent performance.”

Martin emphasizes that Phoenix Homes is built for serious professionals.“We're not a social club with beanbags and baristas. We're a results-driven agency that provides onboarding, admin support, in-house marketing, and expert mentoring. Our agents are here to work, succeed, and grow.”

Amy Canham, a Talent Acquisition Specialist at Phoenix Homes, agrees with this view. With two and a half years of recruitment experience in Dubai, she observes that top agents are more attracted to brokerages that provide structure and mentorship instead of flashy perks.

“The agents I meet are tired of gimmicks. They want to be part of a team of experienced professionals where their time and talent are respected,” Amy says.“Phoenix Homes stands out because we focus on performance, growth, and building long-term careers.”

Amy shares that her favorite part of the job is connecting with people from various backgrounds.“But no matter their origins, the best agents all have one thing in common: ambition. They want to succeed and seek a brokerage that matches their drive.”

As the Dubai market continues to change, Phoenix Homes stays dedicated to offering a high-commission, high-support environment for experienced agents who are ready to take their careers further.

