SWISS Sees Its Operating Profit Fall Mid-Year

MENAFN - Swissinfo) SWISS Airlines saw its adjusted operating profit fall by more than a quarter in the first six months of the year, to CHF195.1 million ($240 million). Caution is called for in the second half of the financial year, the Lufthansa subsidiary said on Thursday. This content was published on July 31, 2025 - 10:50 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

In the first half of the year, operating income remained virtually stable at CHF2.69 billion, as did the number of passengers, at 8.5 million. Over 70,000 flights were operated, 1.8% more than in the previous year. The average load factor declined by 1.8 percentage points to 80%.

In the second quarter alone, total operating revenue amounted to CHF1.47 billion, down 1.2% year-on-year.

The environment proved difficult, marked by geopolitical and trade tensions.“Rising costs, particularly for personnel and fees, also significantly affected our profitability. Structural constraints, such as persistent shortages of aircraft, engines and pilots, also weighed on our results”, CFO Dennis Weber is quoted as saying in a press release.

