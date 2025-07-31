SWISS Sees Its Operating Profit Fall Mid-Year
-
Français
fr
Swiss voit son bénéfice opérationnel chuter à mi-parcours
Original
Read more: Swiss voit son bénéfice opérationnel chuter à mi-parcour
In the first half of the year, operating income remained virtually stable at CHF2.69 billion, as did the number of passengers, at 8.5 million. Over 70,000 flights were operated, 1.8% more than in the previous year. The average load factor declined by 1.8 percentage points to 80%.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
In the second quarter alone, total operating revenue amounted to CHF1.47 billion, down 1.2% year-on-year.
The environment proved difficult, marked by geopolitical and trade tensions.“Rising costs, particularly for personnel and fees, also significantly affected our profitability. Structural constraints, such as persistent shortages of aircraft, engines and pilots, also weighed on our results”, CFO Dennis Weber is quoted as saying in a press release.More More What is a tariff? A quick guide
This content was published on Mar 12, 2025 Tariffs play a key role in US President Donald Trump's economic strategy and diplomatic moves. But who truly benefits, and who pays the price?Read more: What is a tariff? A quick guid
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Launches A2ZUSDT For Futures Trading With 50X Leverage And Bot Support
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- Ika Launches Mainnet To Enable Native Cross-Chain Asset Control On Sui Blockchain
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
CommentsNo comment