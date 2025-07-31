Two Robots Play Hide-And-Seek In Space With Swiss Help

Deutsch de Zwei Roboter spielen mit Schweizer Hilfe im All Verstecken Original Read more: Zwei Roboter spielen mit Schweizer Hilfe im All Verstecke

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Robots developed separately have worked together for the first time via various IT networks at the International Space Station (ISS). The Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts and its ground control centre in central Switzerland were also involved. This content was published on July 31, 2025 - 14:44 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The robots were those of the German and Japanese space agencies. Their task is to support the astronauts. The“milestone” achieved paves the way for more advanced human-robot teams in space, the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts and the technology company IBM said on Thursday.

This means that various space agencies and different systems can now work together. The aim is to improve human capabilities in the difficult space environment and speed up experiments.

+ In space exploration, Switzerland punches above its weight

Small talk with robots

The robots in question were the German Cimon and the Japanese Int-Ball2. Cimon is controlled via voice commands, according to the press release. It can answer questions, engage in small talk and fly to a specific location on command.

Cimon's mission is supported by the Lucerne University's Biotechnology Space Support Center (Biotesc) in central Switzerland. This mission control centre has a direct link to the ISS. Int-Ball2, a camera drone, is controlled remotely from Japan.

More More Switzerland eyes mediation role amid rising risk of conflict in outer space

This content was published on Apr 10, 2025 As political jockeying between the major powers intensifies in space, Switzerland wants to play the role of“bridge builder” to avert armed conflict in space.

Read more: Switzerland eyes mediation role amid rising risk of conflict in outer spac