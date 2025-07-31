Two Robots Play Hide-And-Seek In Space With Swiss Help
-
Deutsch
de
Zwei Roboter spielen mit Schweizer Hilfe im All Verstecken
Original
Read more: Zwei Roboter spielen mit Schweizer Hilfe im All Verstecke
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The robots were those of the German and Japanese space agencies. Their task is to support the astronauts. The“milestone” achieved paves the way for more advanced human-robot teams in space, the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts and the technology company IBM said on Thursday.
This means that various space agencies and different systems can now work together. The aim is to improve human capabilities in the difficult space environment and speed up experiments.
+ In space exploration, Switzerland punches above its weightSmall talk with robots
The robots in question were the German Cimon and the Japanese Int-Ball2. Cimon is controlled via voice commands, according to the press release. It can answer questions, engage in small talk and fly to a specific location on command.
Cimon's mission is supported by the Lucerne University's Biotechnology Space Support Center (Biotesc) in central Switzerland. This mission control centre has a direct link to the ISS. Int-Ball2, a camera drone, is controlled remotely from Japan.More More Switzerland eyes mediation role amid rising risk of conflict in outer space
This content was published on Apr 10, 2025 As political jockeying between the major powers intensifies in space, Switzerland wants to play the role of“bridge builder” to avert armed conflict in space.Read more: Switzerland eyes mediation role amid rising risk of conflict in outer spac
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Launches A2ZUSDT For Futures Trading With 50X Leverage And Bot Support
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- Ika Launches Mainnet To Enable Native Cross-Chain Asset Control On Sui Blockchain
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
CommentsNo comment