UN In Geneva Calls For Reform Of Tariffs On Plastics
In a report published in Geneva, the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) explains that customs tariffs on plastics and rubber products have fallen from an average of 34% to just over 7% over the last 30 years. However, tariffs on substitutes, such as natural fibres or seaweed, have risen to almost 15%.
According to figures for 2023 released on Thursday by the UN agency, the global trade in plastics has exceeded $1.1 trillion (CHF900 billion). This volume represents 5% of the value of trade in goods.
This is down on the previous year, but is probably an underestimate, as not all countries have provided figures. The plastics trade has more than doubled in almost 20 years.More More In Geneva, global accord in sight on plastics pollution
