UN In Geneva Calls For Reform Of Tariffs On Plastics

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The United Nations is calling for a reform of customs tariffs on plastics, which are lower than those imposed on alternatives. If it succeeds in Geneva in the next few weeks, an international treaty must address this issue, the UN said on Thursday. This content was published on July 31, 2025 - 15:43 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

In a report published in Geneva, the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) explains that customs tariffs on plastics and rubber products have fallen from an average of 34% to just over 7% over the last 30 years. However, tariffs on substitutes, such as natural fibres or seaweed, have risen to almost 15%.

According to figures for 2023 released on Thursday by the UN agency, the global trade in plastics has exceeded $1.1 trillion (CHF900 billion). This volume represents 5% of the value of trade in goods.

This is down on the previous year, but is probably an underestimate, as not all countries have provided figures. The plastics trade has more than doubled in almost 20 years.

