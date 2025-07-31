Switzerland Testing AI Tools To Make Scarecrows More Effective
-
Deutsch
de
Künstliche Intelligenz soll Vogelscheuchen wirksamer machen
Original
Read more: Künstliche Intelligenz soll Vogelscheuchen wirksamer mache
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Agroscope said on Thursday that birds of the crow family, or corvids, can cause major damage, particularly in freshly sown maize and sunflower fields.
The problem is that the animals quickly become accustomed to acoustic scare effects such as horns, scarecrows or balloons, which are currently being used. Even shooting to regulate the populations has not proved effective, it said.
Agroscope thus wants to find a way to be faster“than the animals' ability to adapt to measures,” Thomas Anken from the centre's Smart Technologies in Agriculture Research Station said in a press release.“The crops are only at risk for a few weeks, but the corvids learn very quickly.”More More Artificial intelligence explained
This content was published on Apr 22, 2025 This video explains what Natural Language Processing, Artificial General Intelligence and other terms linked to Artificial Intelligence mean.Read more: Artificial intelligence explaine
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Launches A2ZUSDT For Futures Trading With 50X Leverage And Bot Support
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- Ika Launches Mainnet To Enable Native Cross-Chain Asset Control On Sui Blockchain
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
CommentsNo comment