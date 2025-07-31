UNIDO Accepts Sustainability Award Entries
“Private sector engagement is key to unlocking opportunities for sustainable industrial development. The ONE World Sustainability Awards honor best practices and showcase how profitability and sustainability can go hand-in-hand,” UNIDO director general Gerd Müller is quoted as saying on the awards registration page in the UNIDO website.
Awards will be given in three categories: Sustainable Supply Chains, Innovative Startups, and Women in Industry. According to UNIDO, the first category is meant for companies that are revolutionizing sourcing, emissions reduction, fair labor, or local value creation. The second category will focus on breakthrough technologies and scalable business models.
The third category will spotlight initiatives that place women's empowerment at the heart of their operations, promoting women into higher technical and managerial roles, or championing women entrepreneurs. Companies looking to apply in more than one category may apply separately for each.
UNIDO seeks new partnerships in private sector
Freepik
The post UNIDO accepts sustainability award entries appeared first on ANBA News Agency .
