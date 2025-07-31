Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

UNIDO Accepts Sustainability Award Entries


2025-07-31 02:08:40
(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) is accepting application from manufacturing companies with innovation, sustainability, and social impact practices in place and looking to compete for an award. Businesses anywhere in the world may apply until September 15 for the UNIDO ONE World Sustainability Awards, set to take place on November 24 during the 2025 UNIDO General Conference – Global Industry Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

“Private sector engagement is key to unlocking opportunities for sustainable industrial development. The ONE World Sustainability Awards honor best practices and showcase how profitability and sustainability can go hand-in-hand,” UNIDO director general Gerd Müller is quoted as saying on the awards registration page in the UNIDO website.

Awards will be given in three categories: Sustainable Supply Chains, Innovative Startups, and Women in Industry. According to UNIDO, the first category is meant for companies that are revolutionizing sourcing, emissions reduction, fair labor, or local value creation. The second category will focus on breakthrough technologies and scalable business models.

The third category will spotlight initiatives that place women's empowerment at the heart of their operations, promoting women into higher technical and managerial roles, or championing women entrepreneurs. Companies looking to apply in more than one category may apply separately for each.

Read more:
UNIDO seeks new partnerships in private sector

Translated by Gabriel Pomerancblum

Freepik

The post UNIDO accepts sustainability award entries appeared first on ANBA News Agency .

MENAFN31072025000213011057ID1109869522

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search