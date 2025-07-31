Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Brazil-Arab Gallery #8


(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) The Embassy of Morocco in Brazil's federal capital Brasília celebrated on Wednesday (30) the 26th Anniversary of King Mohammed VI's accession to the throne in Morocco. Morocco's ambassador to Brazil, Nabil Adghoghi (center in the photo), welcomed the Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce's International Relations vice president and secretary general, Mohamad Mourad (left), and the dean of the Council of Arab Ambassadors in Brazil and Palestine ambassador, Ibrahim Alzeben (right).

Supplied

The post Brazil-Arab Gallery #8 appeared first on ANBA News Agency .

