403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Brazil-Arab Gallery #8
(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) The Embassy of Morocco in Brazil's federal capital Brasília celebrated on Wednesday (30) the 26th Anniversary of King Mohammed VI's accession to the throne in Morocco. Morocco's ambassador to Brazil, Nabil Adghoghi (center in the photo), welcomed the Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce's International Relations vice president and secretary general, Mohamad Mourad (left), and the dean of the Council of Arab Ambassadors in Brazil and Palestine ambassador, Ibrahim Alzeben (right).
Supplied
Supplied
The post Brazil-Arab Gallery #8 appeared first on ANBA News Agency .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Launches A2ZUSDT For Futures Trading With 50X Leverage And Bot Support
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- Ika Launches Mainnet To Enable Native Cross-Chain Asset Control On Sui Blockchain
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
CommentsNo comment