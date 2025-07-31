EQS-News: PUMA SE / Key word(s): Personnel

PUMA appoints Andreas Hubert as Chief Operating Officer

31.07.2025 / 11:34 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE PUMA appoints Andreas Hubert as Chief Operating Officer Herzogenaurach, July 31, 2025 – The Supervisory Board of sports company PUMA has appointed Andreas Hubert (49) as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective September 1, 2025. Andreas will be part of PUMA's Management Board, that will then consist of five members. As PUMA's COO, Andreas will be in charge of PUMA's Global Sourcing Operations, including Sustainability and Product Development, IT and Logistics. With this new Board position, PUMA shifts Sourcing, IT, and Logistics under the COO, streamlining responsibilities across the leadership team and organization. Previously, Sourcing was the responsibility of the Chief Product Officer, IT the responsibility of the CFO and Logistics was part of the CEO resort. Andreas served as Chief Information Officer at Adidas until June 2025, overseeing the company's technology strategy, systems, applications, and IT services for more than four years. He joined the sports company in 2005 and held several leadership roles. He was based in Hong Kong for 12 years, where he worked in various sourcing positions including Senior Vice President of Global Sourcing. “I am delighted to welcome Andreas to PUMA as our new Chief Operating Officer,” said Arthur Hoeld, CEO of PUMA.“With his extensive background in IT, sourcing, and supply chain management, he brings the perfect combination of strategic insight and operational excellence. His deep industry experience and expertise will be instrumental in optimizing PUMA's global operations, driving digital transformation, and strengthening the resilience of our supply chain as we enter our next phase of growth.” “I'm honored to join PUMA as Chief Operating Officer at such a pivotal time for the company,” said Andreas Hubert.“PUMA is an iconic brand with tremendous potential, and I look forward to working closely with the leadership team to strengthen our operational backbone, accelerate digital innovation, and enhance supply chain agility. Together, we will build a more resilient, customer-centric, and future-ready organization.” As of September 1, 2025, PUMA's Management Board will consist of Arthur Hoeld (CEO), Markus Neubrand (Chief Financial Officer), Maria Valdes (Chief Product Officer), Matthias Bäumer (Chief Commercial Officer) and Andreas Hubert (Chief Operating Officer). Media Relations: Kerstin Neuber, Corporate Communications, ... PUMA PUMA is one of the world's leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For 75 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world's fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 20,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.

31.07.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: PUMA SE PUMA WAY 1 91074 Herzogenaurach Germany Phone: +49 9132 81 0 Fax: +49 9132 81 42375 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0006969603 WKN: 696960 Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2177680

End of News EQS News Service