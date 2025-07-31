Hep Solar Launches New Solar-Focused ELTIF
The hep solar Invest ELTIF is an open-ended alternative investment fund that enables private and professional investors to indirectly participate in renewable energy infrastructure and storage technologies in Europe, Canada, the USA, and Japan.“This allows the fund to invest in the best projects of the hep solar group,” says Oliver Lang, Leading Expert at HEP Vertrieb GmbH. The group operates worldwide and has offices in Germany, Japan, Canada, and the USA.“By investing in the development, construction, and operation of photovoltaic and energy storage projects, investors can participate in the expansion of renewable energies. Energy storage technology already plays a particularly important role, as storage helps to stabilize the power grid and enable solar energy to be used as efficiently as possible,” Lang adds.
The hep solar Invest ELTIF is eligible for savings plans starting at EUR 25. It gives small investors access to the infrastructure asset class in the renewable energy sector. The asset management company is HANSAINVEST LUX S.A., the fund initiator and investment advisor is HEP Kapitalverwaltung AG, a company of the hep solar group.
Fund with a sustainable investment objective
As an impact fund pursuant to Article 9 of the EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), the hep solar Invest ELTIF will primarily seek to make investments that are consistent with the environmental objective of“climate protection”, as such is defined by the EU Taxonomy Regulation. Otherwise, the investments will seek to pursue the environmental objectives of“reducing CO2 emissions” and“resource efficiency in the use of energy”, as set out in the SFDR.
Dr. Julian Hochscherf, ESG Manager at hep solar, highlighted the following:“With the hep solar Invest ELTIF, investors are investing across the entire value chain of a solar park – from its development and construction through to its operation– and are thus creating a real impact.”
The hep solar Invest ELTIF at a glance
[1] In addition, there are also institutional and semi-institutional share classes, as well as share classes for fee-based advisors; please refer to the prospectus for further information.
Investors may redeem their shares on the last calendar day of each quarter, provided that they have held the shares for at least 24 months and have given irrevocable notice of redemption at least 12 months in advance. If the redemption date does not fall on a valuation day, redemption will take place on the following valuation day. HI-Lux may suspend redemption, in particular if there is insufficient liquidity in the Fund. Please read the prospectus, the key information document, and the most recently published half-year reports and annual reports of the Fund before making a final investment decision. These are available exclusively in German in electronic format at .
The aforementioned documents will be sent to you free of charge in paper form upon request. You can request them from HANSAINVEST LUX S.A., 19, rue de Flaxweiler, 6776 Grevenmacher, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. These documents are the sole binding basis for the purchase of shares in the Fund. The most recent net asset value and a summary of investor rights are available in German in electronic format at .
By purchasing shares in the Fund, you do not acquire the assets held by the Fund (e.g., photovoltaic systems). These are acquired by HI-Lux acting in its own name and on behalf of the Fund. The Fund's investment focus is on (indirect) investments in photovoltaic systems located in Europe, Japan, Canada, and the USA. For a detailed list, please refer to the Fund's current annual report. The Fund is designed to make long-term and illiquid investments. It may be difficult to sell these investments under certain circumstances. Comprehensive information on the risks associated with investing in the Fund can be found in the prospectus.
Investing in the Fund is an illiquid investment that is long-term in nature. The term of the Fund is over ten years and ends on 30 June 2124. The Fund may therefore not be suitable for retail investors who are unable to make such a long-term and illiquid investment. It is recommended that only a small portion of an investor's total investment portfolio be invested in the Fund.
HI-Lux may use derivative transactions for hedging purposes on behalf of the Fund. This may influence the risk profile of the Fund, as derivative transactions reduce market volatility. However, they do not offer complete protection and may themselves involve risks, such as leverage effects, mispricing, counterparty defaults, or operational errors.
Investments in real assets, including infrastructure projects, involve specific risks that investors should carefully consider. These risks include, among others, illiquid markets, fluctuations in value, regulatory changes, project development risks, and economic and political uncertainties. Investors should be aware that losses may occur. Before making an investment decision, it is strongly recommended that investors carefully read the full risk disclosure and prospectus and seek independent advice if necessary.
The Fund's proceeds are generally distributed. Amounts required for future investments within one year may be retained at the discretion of HI-Lux. HI-Lux decides annually whether the remaining proceeds will be distributed to investors or carried forward to the next year. Proceeds derived from an investment in the Fund are subject to taxation, which depends on the individual tax profile of the investor and may change.
HI-Lux may decide to cancel the fundraising and marketing of the Fund.
Further product-specific information is available at .
This document and the assumptions contained herein have been prepared with care and in reliance on the accuracy of the data provided to us by third parties, but we cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of this information. The parameters underlying this document may also change, so that it is possible that these assumptions may no longer be valid at a later date.
