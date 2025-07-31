EQS-News: The Platform Group AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast

The Platform Group raises its sales and earnings forecast for 2025 – Increase in medium-term planning

31.07.2025 / 13:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Platform Group raises its sales and earnings forecast for 2025 – Increase in medium-term planning



Increase in sales forecast: EUR 715 million to EUR 735 million (previous forecast: EUR 680 million to EUR 700 million)

Increase in EBITDA forecast: EUR 54 million to EUR 58 million (previous forecast: EUR 47 million to EUR 50 million)

Increase in the number of partners to 16,500 (previous forecast: 16,000) Increase in medium-term planning for the year 2026

Düsseldorf, 31 July 2025 . The Board of Directors of the Platform Group AG (ISIN DE000A2QEFA1 ,“TPG”), a leading software company for platform solutions, has decided to raise its forecast for the current financial year. In view of the successful business development in H1 2025, the acquisitions made so far in 2025, the strong organic growth, and the increased number of partners, the forecast is being raised in terms of revenue, operating result (EBITDA), and number of partners. The gross merchandise volume (GMV) is expected to increase to EUR 1.3 billion (previous forecast: unchanged), while net sales are expected to rise to EUR 715 million to EUR 735 million (previous forecast: EUR 680 million to EUR 700 million). Based on the positive earnings development, the successful establishment of the“Optics & Hearing” segment, and the effect of the implemented cost and efficiency program, the Board of Directors expects a significant increase in adjusted EBITDA to EUR 54 million to EUR 58 million for the 2025 financial year (previous forecast: EUR 47 million to EUR 50 million). The number of partners is now expected to rise to over 16,500 (previous forecast: 16,000). The debt ratio will remain unchanged at between 1.5 and 2.3. Along with the increase in the number of partners, a significant increase in the number of products on TPG platforms of over 20% is expected. Bjoern Minnier, CFO of The Platform Group AG :“Our Group's earnings power developed positively in the first half of the year, and the disproportionate increase in EBITDA shows that we can expect this trend to continue throughout the year. Starting in the second half of the year, our new 'Optics & Hearing' segment will contribute significantly to the improvement of our results. This will also lead to an increase in our overall margin in the future. In addition, we have decided to make further acquisitions in this segment as early as this fall.” Dr. Dominik Benner, CEO of The Platform Group AG :“We saw very strong growth in the first half of the year: the organic growth of our platforms and investments exceeded our expectations, and the larger number of retailers is bringing us growth in sales and earnings. Seven acquisitions have been completed so far in the 2025 financial year. Against this backdrop, we must raise our forecast for the full year 2025. This applies to both revenue and operating profit. Our Group's net profit will also increase proportionally and is expected to be significantly higher than in the previous year.”



Increase in medium-term planning The Group's medium-term planning relating to the 2026 financial year will also be adjusted in light of the earnings contributions of the acquisitions to date and the Group's organic growth. The Board of Directors of The Platform Group AG expects to achieve a gross merchandise volume (GMV) of EUR 1.6 billion (unchanged), sales of at least EUR 860 million (previous forecast: EUR 820 million) and an adjusted EBITDA margin of between 7.5% and 10% (previous forecast: 7% to 10%) in the 2026 financial year.



Cash flow and indebtedness The Platform Group's objective is to generate high operating cash flow. Acquired companies are an important factor here, as The Platform Group's acquisition strategy focuses on acquiring and integrating profitable companies. The Platform Group pursues a conservative financing strategy. This includes an upper limit on debt and a broad financing base consisting of long-term bank loans, equity, and a bond. For the 2025 and 2026 fiscal years, the target gearing ratio is between 1.5 and 2.3 (unchanged). The gearing ratio is defined as adjusted EBITDA in relation to net financial debt (excluding lease liabilities).



Bjoern Minnier, CFO of The Platform Group AG, added: “We are very confident that we will be within our guidance of 2.3x or below in terms of debt in 2025, despite increased acquisition activity in the current fiscal year and investment planning for the second half of the year. The number of acquisitions for the year as a whole is expected to increase further in the second half of the year. Given that we are generating good cash flows and earnings, we expect cash flow to increase further compared to the previous year.”



Webcast/ Conference call CEO Dr. Dominik Benner and CFO Bjoern Minnier will explain the current business performance and the outlook for 2025 in a webcast presentation tomorrow, 1 August 2025, at 11.30 CEST. The presentation will be held in English. Please register in time for participation at:

The Platform Group – Update Call .



The Platform Group AG: The Platform Group AG is a software company that is active in 27 industries with its own platform solutions. Its customers include both B2B and B2C customers in sectors such as furniture retail, machinery retail, dental technology, car platforms and luxury fashion. The Group has 18 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf. In 2024, sales of EUR 525 million was realized with an operating result (EBITDA adjusted) of EUR 33 million.



Contact: Investor Relations

Bjoern Minnier, CFO and Head of IR

...

Schloss Elbroich | Am Falder 4 | 40589 Düsseldorf | Germany



31.07.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: The Platform Group AG Schloss Elbroich, Am Falder 4 40589 Düsseldorf Germany E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A2QEFA1 WKN: A2QEFA Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Oslo EQS News ID: 2177750

End of News EQS News Service