MEDICLIN reports positive interim results for the first half of 2025

“We succeeded in maintaining our earnings power at a stable level and in increasing efficiency in the individual segments. The solid overall capacity utilisation and the increase in the group operating result underscore our sustainable growth strategy,” said Tino Fritz, CFO of MEDICLIN, commenting on the development in the first half of 2025.
Developments in the segments
In the Post-Acute segment, sales increased by 10.2% to EUR 257.0 mill. (6M 2024: EUR 233.3 mill.). The segment operating result rose by EUR 5.8 mill. to EUR 23.3 mill. (6M 2024: EUR 17.5 mill.). The cost of materials ratio fell by one percentage point to 20.1% (6M 2024: 21.1%). At EUR 51.6 mill., the absolute cost of materials was 4.8% above the previous year's figure (6M 2024: EUR 49.3 mill.). Personnel expenses increased by EUR 12.7 mill. or 10.1% to EUR 138.3 mill. compared with the first half of the previous year, mainly due to the usual salary increases for existing staff. The personnel expense ratio remained constant at 53.8%.
Developments in the Acute segment are driven by the sale of the former MEDICLIN Herzzentrum Coswig. Segment sales declined by EUR 8.6 mill. or 7.2%. The cost of materials fell by 10.6% to EUR 31.0 mill. (6M 2024: EUR 34.7 mill.). The cost of materials as a percentage of revenue declined slightly to 27.8% (6M 2024: 28.9%). Personnel expenses amounted to EUR 68.6 mill., down 7.3% on the previous year (6M 2024: EUR 74.0 mill.). The personnel expense ratio remained virtually unchanged at 61.4% (6M 2024: 61.5%). Operating result improved by EUR 2.8 mill. or 71.5% to EUR 1.1 mill. (6M 2025: EUR –3.9 mill.).
Sales in the Care segment rose to EUR 12.4 mill. in the first half of 2025 (6M 2024: EUR 11.7 mill.), while the segment operating result was slightly below the prior-year period at EUR –0.3 mill. (6M 2024: EUR –0.1 mill.).
In the Service segment, sales increased by EUR 2.0 mill. to EUR 50.3 mill. (6M 2024: EUR 48.2 mill.). At EUR 0.5 mill., the segment operating result was EUR 2.0 mill. higher than in the same period of the previous year (6M 2024: EUR –1.6 mill.).
Outlook and current events
For the current financial year, the Management Board continues to expect an increase in consolidated group sales of between 2.0% and 5.0% and consolidated operating profit of between EUR 53.0 mill. and EUR 64.0 mill.
The interim report as of 30 June 2025 is available in German and English at as of today.
For more information :
MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft
Okenstraße 27
77652 Offenburg
Germany
Investor Relations
Ender Gülcan
Phone +49 781/488-326
...
About MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft (Ticker: MED; WKN: 659 510) MEDICLIN includes 31 clinics, six care facilities and nine medical care centers. The group has around 8,200 beds/care places and employs around 9,900 people.
In a strong network, MEDICLIN offers the patients integrative care from the first visit to the doctor through the operation and subsequent rehabilitation to outpatient aftercare. Doctors, therapists and nurses work together in a carefully coordinated manner. MEDICLIN designs the care and support of people in need of care according to their individual needs and personal needs.
MEDICLIN ─ a company of the Asklepios Group
