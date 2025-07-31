Reply: The Board of Directors approves the half-year financial report as of 30 June 2025

EQS-News: Reply SpA / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Quarter Results

All economic and financial indicators grew:



Consolidated turnover of €1,210.1 million (1,114.3 in H1 2024);

EBITDA of €223.7 million (180.5 in H1 2025);

EBIT a of €188.4 million (146.6 in H1 2024); Pre-tax profit of €179.4 million (146.3 in H1 2024).

Today, the Board of Directors of Reply S.p.A. [EXM, STAR: REY] approved the results as at 30 June 2025.

Since the start of the year, the Group has recorded a consolidated turnover of €1,210.1 million which is an increase of 8.6% compared to the same period in 2024.

All indicators are positive for the period. In the first half of 2025 consolidated EBITDA of €223.7 million compared to the €180.5 million recorded in 2024 and corresponds to 18.5% of turnover.

EBIT, from January to June, was €188.4 million (€146.6 million in 2024), corresponding to 15.6% of turnover.

Pre-tax profit, from January to June 2025, was €179.4 million (€146.3 million in 2024), corresponding to 14.8% of turnover.

As regards the second quarter of 2025, the Group's performance was also positive, with consolidated turnover for the period of €606.7 million, up by 8.3% compared to 2024.

EBITDA, from April to June 2025, amounted to €118.4 million, with EBIT of €99.7 and pre-tax profit of €92.5 million.

As at 30 June 2025 the Group's net financial position was positive for €362.5 million, while at 31 March 2025 was positive for €537.0 million. The financial position at 31 December 2024 was positive for €349.1 million.

“Our strategy focused on artificial intelligence, data management and the cloud supported solid growth in the first half of 2025” - said Mario Rizzante, Reply's Chairman –“confirming us as one of the leading players in the sector and enhancing our Group's ability to transform technological vision into concrete value for customers.”

"Today” - Mario Rizzante continues,“artificial intelligence is revolutionising every sector, permeating core processes. In this scenario, it is not enough to integrate intelligent technologies; it is essential to imagine new systems capable of learning, collaborating and adapting in real time, evolving together with the constantly changing needs of businesses."

"For this reason” - Rizzante concludes –“in the coming months we will be investing decisively in three directions: agentic AI, silicon shoring and pre-build AI applications. We see these as the foundations of a new software engineering, based on autonomous, secure, and scalable ecosystems. Our goal is to build distributed AI architectures, integrated into business processes and capable of enhancing them natively. From autonomous vehicles to energy, from hyper-personalised banking to intelligent public services, Reply aims to enable software-defined models where processes are enriched by AI, interactions are guided and supported by data, and each system is designed to evolve in line with the organisation itself."

The manager responsible for preparing the company's financial reports, Dr Giuseppe Veneziano, states in accordance with Paragraph 2 of Article 154-bis of the Consolidated Finance Act, that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the company's records, ledgers and accounting entries.

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply supports major industrial groups in the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance and public sectors in defining and developing business models enabled by the new paradigms of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply's services include: consulting, system integration and digital services.

