GEA raises forecast for fiscal year 2025 and provides positive outlook

Duesseldorf, July 31 – Due to a very positive operating performance in the first 6 months and expectations for the remainder of the financial year 2025, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is raising all guidance parameters based on preliminary figures as follows: Organic sales growth 2 to 4 percent (previously 1 to 4 percent), EBITDA-margin before restructuring expenses 16.2 to 16.4 percent (previously 15.6 to 16.0 percent) and ROCE 34 to 38 percent (previously 30 to 35 percent).



The company will publish its complete statement for the 2nd quarter (half-year financial report) on August 7, 2025.



“Our positive development continues. The additional improvements are broad-based, supported by a favorable order situation as well as margin improvements and efficiency gains across the Group. Once again, we are thus demonstrating our strength in executing on our plans,” said GEA CEO Stefan Klebert.



Alongside improving the profitability indicators EBITDA margin before restructuring expenses and ROCE, GEA also increased order intake and revenues on an organic basis compared to the prior-year quarter. This was particularly driven by a strong base business. The large order with a volume of between EUR 140 million and EUR 170 million announced by GEA on July 29 will only be booked in the second half of this year.



“Despite the current environment, GEA continues to perform very positively. We anticipate further interesting projects of all sizes in the second half of the year and expect to significantly accelerate our revenue growth in 2026 while further increasing profitability. Against this background, we are confirming our Mission 30 growth and profitability targets,” GEA CEO Stefan Klebert added.



Preliminary financial figures: GEA Group Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Q1-Q2 2025 Q1-Q2 2024 Order intake – reported (EUR million) 1.309 1.289 2.724 2.654 Order intake – organic growth 5.0% 4.2% Revenue – reported (EUR million) 1.312 1.323 2.570 2.565 Revenue – organic growth 1.5% 1.2% EBITDA before restructuring (EUR million) 217 201 415 381 EBITDA before restructuring in % 16.5% 15.2% 16.1% 14.9% ROCE (L4Q) in % 35.3% 32.3% 35.3% 32.3%

More information about GEA

About GEA

GEA is one of the world's largest suppliers of systems and components to the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries. The international technology group, founded in 1881, focuses on machinery and plants, as well as advanced process technology, components and comprehensive services. For instance, every second pharma separator for essential healthcare products such as vaccines or novel biopharmaceuticals is produced by GEA. In food, every fourth package of pasta or every third chicken nugget are processed with GEA technology. With more than 18,000 employees, the group generated revenues of about EUR 5.5 billion in more than 150 countries in the 2024 fiscal year. GEA plants, processes, components and services enhance the efficiency and sustainability of customers' production. They contribute significantly to the reduction of CO2 emissions, plastic usage and food waste. In doing so, GEA makes a key contribution toward a sustainable future, in line with the company's purpose:”Engineering for a better world.”



GEA is listed on the German MDAX, the European STOXX® Europe 600 Index and is also a constituent of the leading sustainability indices DAX 50 ESG, MSCI Global Sustainability and Dow Jones Best-in-Class World.



