Meyer Burger Requests Further Extension For Publication Of 2024 Annual Report
|
Meyer Burger Technology AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Results
Media release
Thun, Switzerland – July 31, 2025
Meyer Burger requests further extension for publication of 2024 annual report
Meyer Burger Technology AG has submitted a request to SIX Exchange Regulation AG for an additional extension to publish its 2024 financial results. A previous decision had set the deadline for publication to today, July 31, 2025.
The company is currently continuing negotiations on a restructuring and is in discussions with various parties regarding potential partial sales. These negotiations may have a significant impact on the 2024 annual report, as they could substantially affect the valuations and financial figures contained in it.
Meyer Burger expects a decision on the extension request by mid-August 2025.
Media contact
Meyer Burger Technology AG
M. +49 174 349 17 90
...
End of Media Release
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Launches A2ZUSDT For Futures Trading With 50X Leverage And Bot Support
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- Ika Launches Mainnet To Enable Native Cross-Chain Asset Control On Sui Blockchain
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
CommentsNo comment