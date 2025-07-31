Meyer Burger Technology AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

Meyer Burger requests further extension for publication of 2024 annual report

31.07.2025 / 17:34 CET/CEST



Media release

Thun, Switzerland – July 31, 2025

Meyer Burger requests further extension for publication of 2024 annual report

Meyer Burger Technology AG has submitted a request to SIX Exchange Regulation AG for an additional extension to publish its 2024 financial results. A previous decision had set the deadline for publication to today, July 31, 2025.

The company is currently continuing negotiations on a restructuring and is in discussions with various parties regarding potential partial sales. These negotiations may have a significant impact on the 2024 annual report, as they could substantially affect the valuations and financial figures contained in it.

Meyer Burger expects a decision on the extension request by mid-August 2025.

Media contact

Meyer Burger Technology AG

Anne Schneider

Head Corporate Communications

M. +49 174 349 17 90

...

End of Media Release



Language: English Company: Meyer Burger Technology AG Schorenstrasse 39 3645 Gwatt Switzerland Phone: +41 033 221 28 00 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: CH0108503795 Valor: A0YJZX Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 2177924