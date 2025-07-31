Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Media release

Thun, Switzerland – July 31, 2025

Meyer Burger requests further extension for publication of 2024 annual report

Meyer Burger Technology AG has submitted a request to SIX Exchange Regulation AG for an additional extension to publish its 2024 financial results. A previous decision had set the deadline for publication to today, July 31, 2025.

The company is currently continuing negotiations on a restructuring and is in discussions with various parties regarding potential partial sales. These negotiations may have a significant impact on the 2024 annual report, as they could substantially affect the valuations and financial figures contained in it.

Meyer Burger expects a decision on the extension request by mid-August 2025.

