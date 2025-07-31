India's Wind Energy Capacity Hits 51.67 GW, Led By Gujarat, Tamil Nadu & Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi

MENAFN - KNN India)India's total installed wind energy capacity has reached 51.67 GW as of June 30, 2025, Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The sector has seen steady growth over the past three financial years, with 2,275.55 MW added in 2023–24, followed by 3,253.39 MW in 2024–25, and 1,637.02 MW installed in the April–June quarter of FY2025–26.

Gujarat leads the country in wind power capacity with 13,816.68 MW installed, followed by Tamil Nadu (11,830.36 MW) and Karnataka (7,714.74 MW), according to official data shared by the minister.

Joshi reiterated the government's target of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based power generation by 2030.

Of this, 340 GW is expected from ground-mounted solar and wind energy, with 110 GW integrated with intra-state transmission systems and 230 GW with inter-state transmission systems.

To improve efficiency and extend the lifespan of aging infrastructure, the government has also introduced the 'National Repowering & Life Extension Policy for Wind Power Projects' on December 7, 2023.

The policy aims to provide a structured framework for the repowering of old wind turbines.

Highlighting efforts to diversify wind energy sources, Joshi detailed steps taken toward developing offshore wind power projects.

These include the notification of the 'Offshore Wind Energy Policy' in October 2015, aimed at creating a comprehensive framework for offshore wind development.

Initial offshore wind zones have been identified off the coasts of Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

To assess wind resources, the National Institute of Wind Energy (NIWE) installed a LiDAR off Gujarat's coast in 2017, followed by two years of wind data collection.

Additional geophysical, geotechnical, and oceanographic studies have been carried out to support 1 GW of offshore capacity near Gujarat.

Similar studies have been conducted off Tamil Nadu's coast, with a geophysical study completed for a 500 MW site and four LiDARs deployed for resource assessment.

To support transmission infrastructure, the Central Transmission Utility (CTU) has finalised plans for 10 GW of offshore capacity-5 GW each off the Gujarat and Tamil Nadu coasts.

Additionally, the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has floated the first tender for leasing seabed areas for the development of 4 GW of offshore wind projects under captive, bilateral, or open access arrangements.

The minister also announced that the Union Cabinet has approved a Viability Gap Funding (VGF) scheme for offshore wind energy, with a total outlay of Rs 7,453 crore.

This includes Rs 6,853 crore allocated for the installation and commissioning of 1 GW offshore wind capacity (500 MW each in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu), and Rs 600 crore earmarked for the upgradation of two ports to support logistical needs of the offshore wind sector.

(KNN Bureau)