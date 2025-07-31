CM Yogi Launches 'UP Mart Portal' To Boost MSME Sector In Uttar Pradesh

MENAFN - KNN India)In a significant move to strengthen Uttar Pradesh's Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has launched the 'UP Mart Portal'-a comprehensive digital platform aimed at supporting entrepreneurs in accessing machinery, services, and industrial support with greater ease.

The portal was officially unveiled during the 'YUVA Conclave' held yesterday and is envisioned as a one-stop solution to streamline the process of setting up and scaling businesses across the state.

Targeted at startups and aspiring entrepreneurs, the portal facilitates direct access to machinery suppliers, service providers, franchise opportunities, and technical consultants.

The initiative is expected to inspire a new generation of youth to pursue self-employment, while also strengthening the overall industrial ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh.

For machinery suppliers and service providers, the portal offers expanded market access by enabling direct engagement with potential customers across districts.

The move aligns with the broader policy thrust on digital empowerment and economic decentralisation, offering new opportunities for businesses at every level.

