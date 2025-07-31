CM Yogi Launches 'UP Mart Portal' To Boost MSME Sector In Uttar Pradesh
The portal was officially unveiled during the 'YUVA Conclave' held yesterday and is envisioned as a one-stop solution to streamline the process of setting up and scaling businesses across the state.
Targeted at startups and aspiring entrepreneurs, the portal facilitates direct access to machinery suppliers, service providers, franchise opportunities, and technical consultants.
The initiative is expected to inspire a new generation of youth to pursue self-employment, while also strengthening the overall industrial ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh.
For machinery suppliers and service providers, the portal offers expanded market access by enabling direct engagement with potential customers across districts.
The move aligns with the broader policy thrust on digital empowerment and economic decentralisation, offering new opportunities for businesses at every level.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Launches A2ZUSDT For Futures Trading With 50X Leverage And Bot Support
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- Ika Launches Mainnet To Enable Native Cross-Chain Asset Control On Sui Blockchain
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
CommentsNo comment