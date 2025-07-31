India's Solar Cell Production Capacity May Hit 42 GW By 2026

MENAFN - KNN India)India's solar cell manufacturing capacity is set to see a significant boost, potentially reaching 42 gigawatts (GW) by the year 2026, according to government officials.

This expansion is expected to support the country's goal of increasing domestic solar energy production and reducing dependence on imports, especially from China.

At present, India has around 6 GW of installed solar cell manufacturing capacity. However, with new plants coming up and government incentives under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, this figure is expected to grow rapidly.

Major players such as Reliance, Tata Power Solar, and Adani are among those investing in expanding their manufacturing facilities.

The PLI scheme, which offers financial support for setting up integrated manufacturing units for solar modules, has been a key driver behind this growth.

The scheme not only covers the production of finished solar modules but also incentives backward integration - from wafers and cells to modules - ensuring better control over the entire value chain.

Officials believe that the expected capacity will not only meet domestic demand but could also allow India to become an exporter of solar cells and modules in the near future.

This aligns with the government's broader push for self-reliance in energy and efforts to meet its renewable energy targets.

India aims to install 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based energy capacity by 2030. Solar energy is expected to play a central role in this transition, and a strong domestic manufacturing ecosystem is seen as critical for achieving this goal.

With policy support, private sector investment, and growing demand, India's solar cell industry is poised for rapid expansion, strengthening the country's position in the global clean energy market.

