Investornewsbreaks Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVK) Sets August 20 Record Date For Special Dividend Of Adapti Shares

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Vivakor (NASDAQ: VIVK) , an integrated provider of energy transportation, storage, reuse and remediation services, has set August 20, 2025 as the record date for its previously announced special dividend to shareholders. Vivakor holds 206,595 shares, or roughly 13.5% of the outstanding common stock, of Adapti, Inc. (OTCID: ADTI), which operates the AdaptAI software platform for influencer-driven marketing. Excluding shares held by executives who waived their right to participate, Vivakor shareholders will receive approximately 0.0079 shares of Adapti common stock per Vivakor share, with the dividend currently valued at about $0.75 million based on Adapti's $3.50 share price. Adapti recently acquired The Ballengee Group, a Dallas-based sports management agency representing about 200 professional athletes.

Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVK), is an integrated provider of energy transportation, storage, reuse, and remediation services. Vivakor's strategy is to develop, acquire, accumulate, and operate assets, properties, and technologies in the energy sector. Its integrated trucking and facility assets provide crude oil transportation, gathering, storage, reuse, and remediation services under long-term contracts.

