Revenue Of LEQEMBI(R) (Preliminary Basis)

TOKYO, July 31, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo, CEO: Haruo Naito,“Eisai”) announced today that the global revenue(pre-audit basis) of the anti-amyloid-beta protofibril antibody“LEQEMBI®” (generic name: lecanemab) was JPY 23.1 billion for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 (April 1, 2025 – June 30, 2025). By major markets, revenue came to JPY 9.1 billion in the United States, JPY 5.5 billion in Japan, and JPY 7.7 billion in Chinadue to increasing demand and stock piling by distributors (estimated at JPY 5.3 billion) in response to the risk of tariffs.

This information is being disclosed in conjunction with today's announcement of the financial results for the second quarter of 2025 by Biogen Inc. (Headquarters: Cambridge, Massachusetts). Eisai's financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, including details of LEQEMBI's revenue, will be disclosed in Eisai's financial disclosure scheduled for August 5, 2025.

Eisai serves as the lead of lecanemab development and regulatory submissions globally with both Eisai and Biogen Inc. co-commercializing and co-promoting the product and Eisai having final decision-making authority.

