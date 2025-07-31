King, Dutch PM Discuss Humanitarian Catastrophe In Gaza

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 31 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah II and Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof, during a phone call on Thursday, discussed ways to enhance relief efforts in response to the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.His Majesty called for stepping up international efforts to stop the war on Gaza, commending the Netherlands' supportive stance in this regard.The King reiterated that Jordan will continue to coordinate with active partners to deliver emergency humanitarian aid to Gaza in all possible ways to mitigate starvation among Palestinians in the Strip.His Majesty warned against the continued dangerous escalations in the West Bank and Jerusalem, calling for creating a political horizon that leads to just and comprehensive peace, on the basis of the two-state solution.